International Conference “Central Asia: Towards sustainable future through strong regional institution” The dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea will be held on 5-7 June 2023 in Dushanbe, Republic of Tajikistan.

For 30 years of its activity, IFAS has been able to provide a regional platform for dialogue and cooperation to address the region’s most pressing problems related to water and the environment. IFAS contributed to the development of qualitatively new interstate relations in the region by strengthening regional cooperation and conflict-free resolution of complex water management issues.

The conference is designed to highlight the role of IFAS as a unique platform for water and environmental cooperation in Central Asia, reflect on past accomplishments, provide insight into current areas of cooperation and develop a program for the future vision.

The conference is organized by the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in cooperation with development partners.

Within the framework of the international Conference “Central Asia: Towards sustainable future through strong regional institution”, stakeholders are given the opportunity to organize interactive dialogue sessions, side and special events structured according to the program on the first day of the Conference.

The Conference is expected to be attended by high-ranking officials, politicians, experts, scientists, and enthusiasts from IFAS member-states and other regions representing government agencies, international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society, and other interested parties. Special attention will be given to the participation of youth, women, the private sector, and scientific community.

Within the framework of the Conference, the Executive Committee of IFAS also plans to hold the IFAS Board meeting and the fourth meeting of the Coordination meeting of EC IFAS with the development partners.

For more information on the Conference, please follow the link below: https://ecifas-tj.org/international-conference/