Turkmenistan: Rapid development of the industrial and construction complex

Baymyrat Annamammedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

In the era of the Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state, our Motherland, under the wise leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, confidently following the course of progress and prosperity, turned into a steadily developing state. The successes of the country achieved during the years of independence, its ever-increasing international prestige, a powerful economy, a high social level of citizens – all this is an immutable truth recognized at the world level.

Along with other industries, the domestic industrial and construction complex is rapidly developing. In an era when large-scale transformations and initiatives of international importance initiated by the Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are successfully continuing, our people live a happy and prosperous life. Under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, our country under the motto “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is a state only with the people!” confidently moves to new heights of progress.

These days, our compatriots are preparing to widely celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the sacred independence of the Motherland. During the years of sovereignty, a lot of work has been done on innovative development and diversification of the industrial and construction complex, significant progress has been made in strengthening the national economy. Special attention is paid to improving competitiveness and expanding the range of building materials, strengthening the scientific and technical base of the industry, introducing effective management tools.

The opening of the first stage of the Arkadag city on 29 June 2023 became a significant event in the history of not only national, but also world urban planning. On the territory of the new city, built on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in accordance with the concept of “smart city”, 336 objects of socio-cultural and other purposes have been built. They include ‘Ruhyyet Palace’, the building of the Arkadag city governorate, administrative buildings of various departments, the Aman Gulmammedov State Drama Theater, the Märkaw Hotel, the Gerogly State Equestrian Circus, secondary vocational educational institutions, the Dovletmammet Azadi Library, a stadium for 10 000 seats, a multidisciplinary sports complex and sports center, a multidisciplinary hospital for 350 places, 150-place Cancer Center, 150-place Maternal and Child Health Center, Ambulance Center, Health House, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center and others. During the construction of the facilities, environmentally friendly materials were used, the best traditions of national architecture and modern trends in the field of decoration were applied. In order to provide the population with housing, 258 two-, five-, seven- and nine-storey residential buildings, a complex of buildings for social and other purposes, including kindergartens, schools, other specialized educational institutions, institutions of health, culture, trade, services, sports facilities, administrative buildings were built.

About 90 modern residential buildings have been commissioned in the city of Ashgabat, including 73 two-storey cottages in the residential area of Choganly, 14 four-storey houses in the Buzmeyin district, 2 nine-storey houses in the residential complex Parakhat. Also, 4 four-storey houses were built and put into operation on the territory of the Daykhan association ‘Magtymguly’ of Ak Bugdai district of the Akhal province, 2 four-storey houses in the city of Mary and 1 four-storey house in the city of Bayramali of the Mary province.

A complex of hangars at the Ashgabat International Airport, a horse breeding complex of law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan for 500 horses in the Ak Bugdai district of the Akhal province, an administrative building of the province state notary office and the province bar association of the justice department of the Balkan province, three military units in the city of Balkanabat, administrative buildings of the police department in Gubadag town of the Boldumsaz district of the Dashoguz province and Takhtabazar district of Mary province, pharmacy buildings in the city of Mary and Kerky district of Lebap province.

On 1 September 2023, on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, the grand opening of modern educational institutions took place in the city of Arkadag – the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding, the Berdimuhamed Annayev Pedagogical Secondary Vocational School, the Sachly Dursunova Medical Secondary Vocational School, the Sakhy Djepbarov Specialized Art School, the Shukur Bakhshi Children’s Art School, specialized educational complexes, including school and preschool departments for 320 and 720 places, nine kindergartens.

On the same day, the grand opening ceremony of the new complex of buildings of the Academy of Public Service under the President of Turkmenistan was held in the capital. The groundbreaking ceremony of a new complex of buildings of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction in the city of Ashgabat, the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi in the city of Turkmenabat, an additional educational building on the territory of the State Energy Institute in the city of Mary took place. In the Akhal province, secondary schools for 960 places were commissioned in the village of Akdepe of the Baherden district, for 600 places – in the village of Kichi agha of the Serakhs district, as well as three schools in the Kaakhka district: for 400 places – in the village of Govshut, for 600 places – in the village of Shukur Bakhshi, for 400 places – in Garakhan village. In addition, a kindergarten for 320 places was opened in the city of Tejen.

In addition, on the first day of the new academic year, new 320–seat schools were put into operation in the village of Gyzylbayyr of the Etrek district of the Balkan province, as well as 600–seat schools in Sakar, Sayat district, 960–seat schools in Farab and 600-seat schools in the village of Gyzylap of of Chardjev district, 500-seat school – in Seidi of the Dianev district, 500-seat schools – in the village of Akyap of Halach district, two schools for 790 seats each – in Koytendag district, two schools for 210 seats – in the village of Daikhan gengeshlik Burguchy of the same district.

There were also the opening of a kindergarten for 160 places in Govak Kerki district of Lebap province, schools for 900 seats – in the village of Bori, Sakarchags district and for 960 places – in the village of Soyunalybeden of Yolotan district of Mary province, a kindergarten for 320 places – in the residential area of Gokje of Mary.

Today, the tasks of modernizing the construction industry, creating new enterprises manufacturing building materials, increasing the output of import-substituting products, and introducing innovative technologies into production are being successfully solved.

As known, cement production is an important area of the national industry. Currently, the cement plants “Bäherden”, “Balkan” and “Lebap” of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production produce various brands of Portland cement that meet international standards. The company “Türkmen aýna ömleri” produces 1 million m2 of tinted, 100,000 m2 of laminated, 300,000 m2 of tempered glass and 400,000 m2 of double-glazed windows. In addition, tempered glass is produced here using float technology. Also, an additional workshop for the production of 100 tons of glass products per day is being built in the Geoktepe district of the Akhal province.

At the state enterprise “Türkmendemirönümleri” [Turkmen Iron Products] with a production capacity of 60,000 tons of products per year, construction fittings of various sizes are produced. The enterprises “Demirbetonönümleri”, “Demirbetonkonstruksiýa” produce panel materials and reinforced concrete structures, facing plates and floor slabs, staircases, lighting and reinforced concrete pillars. The Yashlyk clay plant produces expanded clay for the roofs of buildings.

Non-metallic materials produced in quarry departments and facilities of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production are widely used on construction sites in the country. Pipes of various diameters and additional devices used in laying pipelines, flexible fences, disposable plastic containers, cups and other polymer products are manufactured at the Polimer ömleri plant [Polymer Products plant].

The production of electronic products is being established in the country. “Aýdyń gijeler” company, created jointly with the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, produces various competitive electronic products. They include road lighting devices, educational computers for children, laptops, smart TVs “Zemin”, “Tolkun” and “Älem”, push-button phones “Körpe”, smartphones “Milli”, monoblocks “Şowly”, household air conditioners “Mylaýym”, coolers “Teşne”, routers “Uçgun” and tablets “Aýtab”. There is also a production of plastic cards, including bank cards, identification cards, SIM cards and others. In addition, the company produces aluminum floor lamps and lighting poles, preparations are underway for the production of LED road signs and lanterns. This year, the company produced more than 76,000 “Bilimli” computers, which were presented to first-graders on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan and Hero-Arkadag.

A sample of basalt fiber for the production of composite reinforcement that can replace steel reinforcement has been obtained at JSC “Senagat tehnologiýalary”, which was created with the participation of the state enterprise “Nebitmaş” of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production and the individual enterprise “Algap”. There is also the production of fiberglass from glass waste. Currently, developments are also underway for the production of composite reinforcement from the fiberglass.

In the Koytendag quarry, the production of dry construction mix for laying tiles and ceramics has been launched. The production of underground fire hydrants has been established at the ‘Demir mehaniki’ enterprise.

Currently, the construction of cement plants with a design capacity of 1 million tons per year each continues in the Baherden district of the Akhal province and the Koytendag district of the Lebap province. Also, a factory for the production of 3.3 million m2 of ceramic tiles and 120,000 units of sanitary ware products per year is being built in the Baherden district.

During the years of independence, Turkmenistan has undertaken large-scale projects to construct power plants in all regions of the country, increase the capacity of generated energy, and reconstruct and lay many thousands of kilometers of power transmission lines. Currently, 12 power plants with a total capacity of 6943.2 MW, 7 production associations of the electric grid, a higher educational institution, a secondary vocational educational institution, thousands of kilometers of overhead power transmission lines and construction enterprises are operating on the basis of the Ministry of Energy.

To increase the volume of electricity generated and modernize the enterprise, the Buzmein power plant was retrofitted with gas turbines from the well-known American company General Electric. A new 500 kV substation, the Serdar station, was also built to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the Dashoguz province.

In addition, the Balkanabat power plant with three gas turbines with a total capacity of 126.4 MW was commissioned. The Ashgabat and Dashoguz power plants were also put into operation. To ensure the planned repair and maintenance of power equipment, in July 2022, with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a Center for Repair and maintenance of power equipment was inaugurated in the Buzmein district of the capital.

In addition, in order to successfully promote the energy diplomacy proclaimed by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to expand routes and increase the export of Turkmen electricity, as well as to establish cooperation with neighboring countries in the field of electric power, a project on laying the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan high-voltage transmission line began in February 2020.

In August 2021, the construction of a power plant and a 220 kV double-chain 265-km long transmission line from the Mary power plant to the Turkmen-Afghan border was completed.

In order to create a ring energy system of the country, Hero-Arkadag initiated the construction of substations and high–voltage overhead power transmission lines along the Akhal-Balkan, Balkan–Dashoguz and Akhal–Mary routes. In 2021, a part of this Akhal–Balkan ring power system was put into operation. Currently, construction and installation works are underway on the Balkan–Dashoguz and Akhal–Mary sections of the ring system, which are planned to be completed by the end of 2023.

In addition, a 10-megawatt universal power plant is being built in the Kizilarvat district of the Balkan province, and a 1,574-megawatt combined heat and power plant with the necessary power transmission systems for connection to the national grid is being constructed in the Balkan province.

Turkmenistan takes a very responsible approach to environmental issues in the energy sector. In order to ensure safe and uninterrupted power supply to modern social facilities and structures, industrial complexes being built in the country, innovative projects are being developed for the production of electricity using renewable energy sources, in particular, solar and wind.

According to the relevant Decree of the Head of state, the construction of the first multi-profile solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 10 MW has started in the Kizilarvat district of the Balkan province. The plant will produce environmentally friendly energy, providing reliable and uninterrupted power supply to settlements that will be created around the Turkmen lake “Altyn asyr”.

Nowadays it is impossible to imagine the daily life of people, the economic development of the state without chemical products. Taking into account the important tasks facing the industry, the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa”, which includes modern chemical industry enterprises, implements comprehensive measures for the construction of large modern production facilities and modernization of existing ones.

In this area, special attention is paid to expanding the production of mineral fertilizers. The huge reserves of natural gas in our country have led to the creation of new capacities for the production of nitrogen fertilizers, in particular, carbamide. Currently, the State Concern has three plants for the production of ammonia and carbamide: “Tejenkarbamid”, “Marykarbamid” and “Garabogazkarbamid”.

At these plants, advanced technologies are used in the production of ammonia and urea, and environmentally friendly, high-quality urea fertilizers that meet international standards are continuously supplied both to foreign countries and to domestic agricultural producers.

The production association “Maryazot” produces ammonium nitrate fertilizer, which is in high demand among agricultural producers of the country. The Garlyk potash mining complex has also been built and put into operation, producing potash fertilizers that are in great demand on the world market. As for phosphorus fertilizers, the chemical plant in Turkmenabat is the only enterprise producing ammonium-superphosphate fertilizers necessary for agriculture. On the basis of this enterprise, a new sulfuric acid production plant is operating.

Along with the production of mineral fertilizers, it is planned to produce iodine, bromine and bromine products due to the development of hydromineral resources of the country, in particular, Garabogaz Gol Bay. For this purpose, iodine production was established at the Balkanabat and Bereket plants in the Balkan province. Also, the Guwlyduz plant produces iodized edible salt, which is used daily by the population, and technical salt for industrial purposes. Currently, it is planned to increase the production of grain salt extracted from the lake “Guwly”, and thereby increase the production of high-quality table salt, using it as a raw material in the production of calcined and caustic soda, which is widely used in the national economy.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has undertaken large-scale road construction projects to create new international transport corridors, increase freight and passenger traffic, and modernize the country’s road transport infrastructure. These projects have involved the construction of new highways and bridges using advanced technologies.

In order to increase the efficiency of work in this area and further modernize the road construction system, in accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, the State Agency for Road Construction Management was established in February 2022.

Currently, institutions and road construction enterprises subordinate to the State Agency for Highway Construction Management are working on the construction of the Turkmenbashi–Farab and Ashgabat–Karakum–Dashoguz highways with a total length of 1,676 kilometers. In order to ensure the international level of transit passenger and cargo transportation, the construction of the Ashgabat-Tejen section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat 600-km long high-speed highway was completed. The solemn ceremony of commissioning of this highway took place on 29 October 2021. It is also planned to construct: Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz–Kazakhstan border 252-km long highway, Turkmenabat–Gazojak–Dashoguz 544-km long highway, Mary–Serkhetabat 330-km long highway, Gumdag–Esenguly–Etrek–Gudrolum 307-km long highway.

On 8 August 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony for a new automobile bridge across the Garabogaz Gol Bay along the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz highway–the border of Kazakhstan was held. It is planned that the construction of a two-lane road bridge with a length of 354 meters and a width of 21 meters will be completed in 2024.

As a result of fundamental transformations, our white marble capital is increasingly asserting its status as one of the most beautiful and comfortable cities in the world. The development of Ashgabat, the improvement of its infrastructure with a view to a long-term perspective is among the key vectors of the innovative urban planning policy pursued by the head of Turkmenistan.

As emphasized in the book of the Hero-Arkadag “My White city of Ashgabat”, today our capital is the political, economic, intellectual and cultural center of the country. Along with the fact that white marble Ashgabat is becoming an even more beautiful and exemplary city for living, it is turning into a modern metropolis. This is reflected in the smooth operation of all life support systems and its appearance.

The transformation of Ashgabat into a blooming garden is inextricably linked with the introduction of modern tools and methods to improve the impact on the environment, as well as world best practices. Today, these issues are in the focus of attention of the entire world community. On 1 May 2020, the city of Ashgabat became a member of the World Federation of Tourist Cities, which opens up new opportunities for the capital to develop and expand various tourist destinations.

In April 2022, Ashgabat was awarded an International certificate for assistance and contribution to the initiative of the UN Economic Commission for Europe “Trees in Cities” through landscaping actions.

In 2022, Turkmenistan took measures to enter Ashgabat in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the “Design” category. These measures included the organization of the Ashgabat Forum “Design-2022” and the International Exhibition “Design without Borders” in the capital.

The opening of the Magtymguly Fragi cultural and park complex in the southern part of Ashgabat next year will be a prelude to the large-scale celebrations of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and philosopher in 2024. The complex, which covers an area of 76 hectares, will feature a 60-meter-tall sculpture of the poet, as well as fountains, recreation areas, and parking lots.

In general, the construction and industrial complex of Turkmenistan celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the country’s independence with worthy accomplishments. And the high achievements are based on the tireless efforts of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov./// Originally published by the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” on 14 September 2023

