Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships open 12 September 2023

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 12 September to 7 November 2023. Applications are to be submitted via the online application form at http://chevening.org/apply

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to become future leaders, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them to create positive change in their country. The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at over 150 UK universities whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 55,000 professionals have had the opportunity to take their career to the next level through Chevening. There are approximately 1,500 awards on offer globally for the 2024/2025 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow as Chevening celebrates its 40th anniversary year.

Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Emma Hennessey, said:

‘Chevening Scholars, Fellows, and Alumni use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to drive change, promoting better lives and safer places for people around the world to live, work, and thrive.

Chevening represents the very best of the UK and the world, and our scholars become part of the global Chevening network of over 55,000 alumni. I am always inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to receiving applications from the next generation.’

His Britannic Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Stephen Conlon, said:

‘If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.’

‘There is a lot to gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 7 November 2023 deadline.’

The call for new applicants follows the selection of two scholars from Turkmenistan, who won an award to study at a UK university this year. Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

More information

Visit chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.

Contact

Murad Kakajykov and 99312363462 or ukembassy.ashgabat@fcdo.gov.uk

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support one-year taught master’s degrees at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide. Over the past five years, Chevening has awarded almost 8,000 scholarships. There are over 55,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

More information is available at chevening.org ///British Embassy to Ashgabat, 11 September 2023