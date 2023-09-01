There is a full understanding between Russia and Central Asia in the energy sector, says Lavrov

There is a full understanding in the framework of cooperation between Russia and Central Asia in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, 1 September, at a meeting with first-year students of Moscow State Institute for International relations, on the occasion of the beginning of the academic year. The chief Russian diplomat also mentioned the existing promising and “long-term” projects with the Central Asian region.

Here is a transcript of Lavrov’s full answer to a student’s question on the topic of expanding Russian gas exports to the east, as well as on the prospects for developing cooperation in the gas sector with Kazakhstan for further export of Russian gas to Asian countries:

Sergey Lavrov: “There is a very close practical dialogue with Kazakhstan and our other allies about joint projects in this area.

As for Uzbekistan, there is a shortage of natural gas in Uzbekistan and we agree – at the level of the Presidents there were a number of contacts – the Presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan – to use the transit system of Kazakhstan to meet the needs of Uzbekistan.

This will require some technical work on the ground. But it is quite feasible, and it will not take a long time.

By the way, when discussing energy policy, the issue of gasification of gas-producing countries is frequently raised for the gas-producing country itself. We still have far from everything decided in this area, but there are corresponding plans.

In Kazakhstan, too, the problem of gasification in the north and in the east is quite serious, therefore, when developing further cooperation, when coordinating plans, all this is fully taken into account, because the Eurasian Economic Union, the closest neighbors of the EAEU are priorities for us.

And of course we have our own transport system for exporting gas to the People’s Republic of China. We are not creating problems for anyone, because China’s needs are such that no one will be left out, no one will be excluded from the game – neither Kazakhstan, nor Turkmenistan, nor any other country.

So here, within the framework of cooperation between Russia and Central Asia in the energy sector, there is a full understanding and there is a whole series of specific projects that are very promising, long-term. They will ensure the sustainability of our economies.”

Earlier, Russian and regional media reported with reference to the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliyev that Kazakhstan is discussing the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan in the amount of 1.5 to 10 billion cubic meters per year. Presumably, Russian gas will arrive in Uzbekistan in October.

Recently, Turkmenistan has expressed its official position on the idea of creating gas unions and alliances, whose activities could potentially affect the country’s legitimate interests as a participant in large energy projects that have been operating successfully for many years. ///nCa, 1 September 2023

