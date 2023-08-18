News Central Asia (nCa)

Caspian countries discuss preparations for the foreign ministers’ meeting

On 18 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosted a meeting in Moscow with the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan dedicated to the International Day of the Caspian Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

An interested exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of multifaceted cooperation in the Caspian region.

Further steps to increase cooperation in the “five” format were discussed, including preparations for the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states in Moscow, the press release says.

At the conference “The Caspian Sea – the Sea of Peace and Friendship”, held on August 12 in Avaza, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said that Ashgabat considers it necessary to prioritize the discussion of practical implementation of the provisions of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea and other five-sided documents adopted by the Caspian countries at the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.

Meredov also emphasized the need to identify a platform for developing and implementing measures to improve the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea.///nCa, 18 August 2023

 

