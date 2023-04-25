Chinese and Central Asian Foreign Ministers to discuss preparations for May summit of Heads of State

The foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and China will meet in Xi’an, China, on 26-27 April 2023 to discuss the preparation for the upcoming first Summit “Central Asia – China”, scheduled for May 2023 in Xi’an.

“In addition, the participants of the meeting will discuss the prospects for six–party cooperation in various fields – strengthening connectivity in the field of transport and logistics infrastructure, increasing exports of agricultural products from Central Asian countries to China, the development of e-commerce, as well as the creation of new mechanisms of interaction between the authorized bodies of the participating countries of this format,” the official spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan A.S. Smadiyarov told.

Special attention will be paid to topical issues of the regional and international agenda, during which a thorough exchange of views and positions of the parties will take place.

The meeting of the chief diplomats will be the third Central Asia+China format meeting for the last two weeks. Before the ministers of trade and economy, heads of customs departments met online. It is reasonable to assume that the heads of the six countries will reach a number of agreements at the Xi’an summit that will contribute significantly to China and the region’s multifaceted collaboration.

Earlier, President Xi Jinping said that at the May summit, China will discuss with the Central Asian countries a grand plan for the development of relations. ///nCa, 25 April 2023