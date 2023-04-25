News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Chinese and Central Asian Foreign Ministers to discuss preparations for May summit of Heads of State

Chinese and Central Asian Foreign Ministers to discuss preparations for May summit of Heads of State

By

The foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and China will meet in Xi’an, China, on 26-27 April 2023 to discuss the preparation for the upcoming first Summit “Central Asia – China”, scheduled for May 2023 in Xi’an.

“In addition, the participants of the meeting will discuss the prospects for six–party cooperation in various fields – strengthening connectivity in the field of transport and logistics infrastructure, increasing exports of agricultural products from Central Asian countries to China, the development of e-commerce, as well as the creation of new mechanisms of interaction between the authorized bodies of the participating countries of this format,” the official spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan A.S. Smadiyarov told.

Special attention will be paid to topical issues of the regional and international agenda, during which a thorough exchange of views and positions of the parties will take place.

The meeting of the chief diplomats will be the third Central Asia+China format meeting for the last two weeks. Before the ministers of trade and economy, heads of customs departments met online. It is reasonable to assume that the heads of the six countries will reach a number of agreements at the Xi’an summit that will contribute significantly to China and the region’s multifaceted collaboration.

Earlier, President Xi Jinping said that at the May summit, China will discuss with the Central Asian countries a grand plan for the development of relations. ///nCa, 25 April 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in Kyrgyzstan
  2. (UPDATED) Foreign Ministers of Russia and Central Asian countries discussed progress in multilateral cooperation
  3. Meeting of the foreign ministers the Central Asian States held in Kyrgyzstan
  4. The Summit of the Heads of Central Asian States will be held in Tajikistan in September
  5. Foreign Ministers of Japan and Central Asian countries will meet next week in Tokyo
  6. China and Central Asian countries held the first Meeting of Ministers of Economy and Trade
  7. Tajikistan starts preparing for the September summits of the heads of Central Asian states and IFAS
  8. Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries + USA
  9. Foreign Minister of China to tour Central Asian countries
  10. Heads of Customs Agencies of Central Asia and China will meet in April
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan