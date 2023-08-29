China’s Gansu Province Extends Its Reach to Central Asia with New Air Links

A batch of cargo, including machine parts and fresh-cut flowers weighing 16 tonnes, was shipped from Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport in northwest China’s Gansu Province to Almaty in Kazakhstan on August 28, 2023. The flight marked the opening of the province’s first cargo flight route connecting Central Asia, Xinhua reports.

With the launch of a new cargo route, the operational stability of flights between Gansu and Central Asia may improve, according to Chen Mingyuan, an executive of Gansu Port Logistics Co., Ltd.

According to him, Almaty will be used as a hub for the distribution of goods for further expansion of the scale of foreign trade.

“The opening of this route provides an opportunity for Gansu to further enhance trade with Central Asian countries and participate in the development of the Belt and Road,” said Feng Lijie, who works with the customs at Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport.

Earlier it was reported that in January-April 2023, trade between China and the five Central Asian countries reached US $24.62 billion, an increase of 37.3% from the same period in 2022. ///nCa, 29 August 2023

#China, #Kazakhstan, #transport, #connectivity, #Gansu