Strengthening Youth Resilience in Turkmenistan: UNICEF and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan Join Efforts for Enhanced Emergency Preparedness Participation

In a significant step towards fostering resilience and preparedness within Turkmenistan’s younger generation, the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan (NRCST), in partnership with UNICEF, organized an event focused on the active engagement of young people in emergency preparedness and response activities. This event, which took place on August 25, 2023, at the “Yashlyk” Children’s Recreational Center in Gokdere,” marks a substantial step towards not only in creating a safer environment but also in equipping youth with vital life-saving skills.

It is critical that a young generation is actively involved in emergency preparedness and response. With this in regard, the NRCST in partnership with UNICEF, embarked on a collaborative endeavor to train a dedicated team of instructors utilizing a “Peer to Peer” model. This team, upon completion of their training, will play a pivotal role in rapidly responding to and recovering from emergency situations and security concerns across Turkmenistan.

The event gathered more than 80 volunteers from different volunteer centers, along with an enthusiastic youth, who collectively engaged in hands-on training exercises and immersive simulations. These exercises not only imparted practical skills but also instilled a sense of confidence and empowerment among the participants, reinforcing their capacity to lead and support their communities during emergencies.

Mrs Sofiya Yuvshanova, Acting Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Turkmenistan, emphasized the significance of nurturing a generation that is proactive and capable in the face of adversity. “Our collaboration with NRCST demonstrates our shared commitment to equipping young people with the tools and expertise needed to safeguard their communities and play a vital role in disaster response and recovery.”

This training event is a testament to the impact that partnership and youth engagement can have on building a resilient society. Through these efforts, UNICEF and the NRCST strive to create a safer and more prepared Turkmenistan, driven by the energy and enthusiasm of its youth.

The event was organized in the framework of the regional Programme “Strengthening Local and National Capacities for Emergency Preparedness and Response in High Earthquake Risk and Natural Hazard Prone Countries of Central Asia” funded by the USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA). ///UNICEF Turkmenistan, 25 August 2023

