WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan train SSES specialists on emergency response preparedness at the points of entry in Turkmenistan

WHO CO in Turkmenistan jointly with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) completed series of cascade seminars on control and response in case of a public health emergency at the points of entry in Turkmenistan.

The two-day trainings were held in capital city Ashgabat and all five velayats of Turkmenistan during the month of June. The participants of the training included specialists of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Services of Turkmenistan (SSES) and representatives of the interested ministries and departments involved in public health emergency control and response at the points of entry.

During the first half of the session a pre-test was given to the participants to gauge their knowledge. Along with this, they became familiar with the training’s goals and objectives as well as with the terms and definitions related to the public health emergency at the points of entry.

Over the course of the seminars, the National Action Plan for Public Health Emergency at the Points of Entry of Turkmenistan and the draft guidance manual on IPC were presented to the participants by healthcare specialists of the MoHMIT. Additionally, they had an opportunity to learn more about contact tracing methods, transportation of people with suspected infectious diseases to medical facilities as well as waste management and disposal at the points of entry.

The final section of the seminar focused on enhancing key IHR capacities at the points of entry in Turkmenistan and conducting desk simulation exercise to respond to a public health emergency. The purpose of this simulation exercise was to validate and enhance preparedness and response plans, procedures and systems for all hazards and capabilities.///WHO Turkmenistan, 7 July 2023

 

