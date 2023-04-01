UNDP and partners promote youth empowerment for building resilience to violent extremism

Ashgabat, 31 March 2023: UNDP in Turkmenistan together with partners met today at the premises of the UN House to discuss achievements, share experiences and summarize the results of the Turkmenistan Country Component of the Global Project on “Strengthening Resilience to Violent Extremism in Asia” (STRIVE Asia). A joint EU-UN partnership”, funded by the European Union (EU).

The Turkmenistan Country Component of the Strive Asia Global Project, launched in 2021, aimed at strengthening the resilience of local communities by supporting public PVE initiatives and supporting government and public organizations in achieving goals related to preventing violent extremism. The specific goal was to ensure that key government agencies and civil society organizations are better prepared to participate in achieving PVE goals. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan acted as a key national partner in the project implementation.

“UNDP recognizes that youth can play a crucial role in our joint efforts towards accelerating sustainable development,” – said Mr. Rovshen Nurmuhammedov, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “Within the country component of the Strive Asia project we focused on the provision of socio-economic support to vulnerable youth to empower and strengthen their resilience to violent extremism”.

The event gathered representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat Hiakimlik, the Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan, the CSOs, the private sector of the country and young SDG Ambassadors of Turkmenistan. The participants discussed project achievements, which included the national partners capacity building on consequences of stigmatization, dissemination of anti-stigma messages, and other PVE programmes, providing counselling and mentorship support to vulnerable youth and creating a platform for youth empowerment and resilience to violent extremism and radicalization.

Last year, within the STRIVE Asia project country component, funded by the EU, the UNDP Office in Turkmenistan in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan established the Education-Information Centers to support youth empowerment and employment in six pilot cities of Turkmenistan. The Centers serve as a partnership platform for interested partners to conduct job skills trainings and trainings on psychological and legal support for youth and by empowering youth help tackling the root causes behind violent extremism.

The participants also shared their experiences in the development of digital and interpersonal skills of young people, empowering youth through non-formal learning and innovative projects.

The representatives of “Yenme” public organization and the NGO “Eco Durmush” presented the results of the activities implemented within grant projects in Ashgabat, Dashoguz and Tedjen. “The main idea behind these important projects on preventing violent extremism was to ensure the principles of inclusiveness, equality and include active engagement by all, leaving no one behind,” – said Ms. Gulya Choreklieva, Director of “Yenme” Public Organization.

In Turkmenistan, the project succeeded to strengthen the resilience of local communities by supporting activities aimed at preventing and countering violent extremism among vulnerable population in target areas of the country. Guided by the human-rights based approach, UNDP worked closely with the government, development partners, civil society partners, private sector and youth to prevent violent extremism and enhance opportunities for youth development, paying particular attention to the engagement of women and girls.

/// nCa [in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan]

Some pictures from the event: