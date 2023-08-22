News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » WHO, Health Ministry and Defence Ministry join forces to enhance the national capacity on Emergency Medical Teams in Turkmenistan

WHO, Health Ministry and Defence Ministry join forces to enhance the national capacity on Emergency Medical Teams in Turkmenistan

By

Representatives of the WHO Headquartes, WHO/Europe, WHO CO in Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) and the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan (MoDT) met to discuss the issues on strengthening the national capacity on Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) to respond to public health emergencies, disasters and other crisis.

The trilateral joint meeting took place at the International Educational and Scientific Center of the MoHMIT in a hybrid mode. The discussions led by the three parties focused on the following issues:

  • ways to improve the capacity of the national systems on EMT,
  • the implementation progress of the WHO mission recommendations on strengthening the national capacity on EMT,
  • appointment of the National focal points on EMT,
  • establishing of the national EMT classified by WHO,
  • as well as consideration of the International Educational and Scientific Center of the MoHMIT in Ashgabat as a sub-regional training center on EMT.

Moreover, valuable lessons from the earthquake in Turkey in February 2023 were presented by WHO/Europe EMT coordinator Oleg Storozhenko to the participants of the meeting.

At the end of the meeting the participants discussed and agreed on further joint actions under WHO EMT initiative on strengthening the country’s response to public health emergencies and other disasters.

Background

Adopted in 2010, the WHO Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) initiative aims at enhancing the capacity of the countries to prepare for and respond to health emergencies by developing and deploying quality-assured medical teams. The EMT 2030 Strategy was launched at the 5th EMT Global Meeting in Yerevan (Armenia) in October 2022, in which representatives of Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, expressed interest in developing national and sub-regional EMTs during and after the Global Meeting. ///UN Turkmenistan, 17 August 2023

 

#WHO_Emergency_Medical_Teams, #WHO, #Turkmenistan, #health, #health_emergencies

Related posts:

  1. Medical specialists of the sanitary and epidemiological services and medical institutions of the Health Ministry of Turkmenistan complete a training on “Health-Care Waste Management”
  2. WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan train SSES specialists on emergency response preparedness at the points of entry in Turkmenistan
  3. WHO CO in Turkmenistan and Health Ministry of Turkmenistan discuss finalization of the draft national guideline on sentinel epidemiological surveillance of influenza
  4. WHO Europe to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in preparation to accreditation of National influenza Center
  5. Tripartite joint mission to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in the operationalization of “One Health” approach in Turkmenistan
  6. Press Statement by the Ministry of Health Care and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan on the occasion of World Health Day
  7. Handover Ceremony of Medical Equipment to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan under the Grant Project “Enhancing the Healthcare System of Turkmenistan through the Provision of Medical Equipment”
  8. UNDP supports the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in strengthening basic laboratory services
  9. First successful experience on influenza viruses sequencing in Turkmenistan with hands-on training of World Health Organization
  10. Strengthening Local and National Capacities for Emergency Preparedness and Response in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan