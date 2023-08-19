Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss opportunities for cooperation in the ICT sphere

On 17 August 2023, representatives of the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” (Turkmen Communications) and the management of the Korean company “LS Cable & System” had a videoconference meeting, the Turkmen Embassy in Seoul says.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of implementing joint projects in the field of information and communication technologies, as well as the involvement of LS Cable & System in various projects that are being implemented in Turkmenistan.

The parties paid special attention to the projects that are being realized in the smart city of Arkadag. The city is completely based on digital, information and communication innovations, as well as “green” technologies.

South Korean company LS Cable & System, founded in 1962, is one of the largest cable manufacturers in the world. The company produces power and telecommunication cables and systems, as well as integrated modules and related industrial equipment.

LS Cable & System provides engineering services, installation and commissioning of high voltage and extra high voltage landlines as well as turnkey submarine cabling project execution.///nCa, 19 August 2023

