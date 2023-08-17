News Central Asia (nCa)

EBRD Supports 22 Projects in Turkmenistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) currently has 22 active portfolio projects in Turkmenistan, with a total value of €28 million.

Industry, agrobusiness and commerce make up 95% or €27 million of the current portfolio, while financial institutions’ share is 5 %.

As of 31 July 2023, the EBRD has invested in 87 projects in Turkmenistan. The cumulative Bank’s investment in Turkmenistan is €325 million.

The EBRD has disbursed €312 million to Turkmenistan, with 100% of the funding going to the private sector.

The operating assets of the EBRD’s portfolio in Turkmenistan is €26 million.

In Turkmenistan the Bank focuses on expanding private sector operations in the corporate and financial institutions sectors, targeted policy dialogue and fostering coordination among IFIs and donor organisations.

///nCa, 17 August 2023

 

#EBRD, #Turkmenistan, #economy, #investments

