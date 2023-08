Dear passengers, we would like to inform you that due to the air situation in the Moscow air zone, as well as on the basis of a risk assessment in order to ensure flight safety, starting from 01.08.2023. all flights of JSC “Airline “Turkmenistan” operating flights in the direction of Ashgabat – Moscow – Ashgabat will be suspended and will be operated on the route Ashgabat – Kazan – Ashgabat. /// Turkmenistan Airlines, 1 August 2023

