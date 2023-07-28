News Central Asia (nCa)

Budget airline offers cheapest travel between Kazakhstan and China

It costs just about USD 40 to fly from Astana (Kazakhstan) to Urumqi (China). This is the tariff of the new flight route launched by FlyArystan, a budget airline of Kazakhstan.

The travelers have flocked ardently. With two flights a week – Thursday and Sunday – there are no vacant seats until nearly the end of September 2023.

The flight duration is 2 hours and forty minutes.

The tariff is not fixed. It varies from day to day, from about USD 40 to about USD 50 for a one-way ticket.

FlyArystan is a subsidiary of Air Astana, headquartered in Almaty. It started operating in March 2019.

It has 14 airplanes and all of them are Airbus A320 in a 180-seat layout. It serves 34 destinations.

There are plans to acquire five more Airbus this year. /// nCa, 28 July 2023

