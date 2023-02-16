Moscow hosted a concert of Turkmen pop stars

On 15 February 2023, one of the best Moscow concert halls, Vegas City Hall, hosted about 1,500 music fans who gathered for a tour performance of Turkmen pop stars, Turkmenistan General Consulate to Kazan, Russia, reported in social nets.

Turkmen pop art was represented by a charming voice owner, vocalist Azat Donmezov, virtuoso of playing wind instruments, multi-instrumentalist Serdar Haidarov, magician of percussion oriental instruments Atajan Eyyubov, the legendary musical group “Gunesh” led by Kerim Ilyasov.

They have demonstrated their professional reputation in front of an exacting Moscow audience. The Turkmen musical art was obviously pretty close and understandable for the bulk of the crowd, but the excellent standard of the Moscow venue itself obliged a lot.

Citizens of Turkmenistan, as well as students studying at Moscow universities, made every effort to get to the memorable concert of native melodies. The representatives of the diplomatic corps of the CIS countries were among the guest of Turkmen music show.

At the end of last year and at the beginning of this year, there were a number of productive meetings between the leaders of Turkmenistan and Russia. One of the outcomes of those meetings was the agreement on expansion of cultural exchange between the two nations. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia provided all possible organizational support for the landmark cultural event. ///nCa, 16 February 2023 [Photo credit – Turkmenistan General Consulate in Kazan]