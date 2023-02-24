International flights of Turkmenistan Airlines returning to pre-Covid levels – 2.5% discount on online purchase of tickets

According to news stories of the media house Turkmen Portal, the frequency of flights of the Turkmenistan Airlines is returning to the pre-Covid level.

The prices of one-way tickets to several destinations have also been announced.

From March 19, the Turkmen airline will resume flights to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK), where flights will be operated twice a week at the initial stage.

From January 17, 2023 , all passengers traveling to China must provide a paper (printed) PCR test result in the official language of the country of departure or in English.

From March 20, Turkmenistan Airlines will again start operating flights to London (Stansted Airport) with a frequency of once a week.

From March 25, the airline plans to operate flights to Istanbul on daily basis. The Turkish Airlines will also fly daily from Istanbul to Ashgabat starting March 24.

From the end of March 2023, Turkmenistan Airlines will reduce the number of flights on the Ashgabat-Kazan route to once per week.

A discount of 2.5% is available on the online purchase of tickets.

Rates of one-way tickets as of February 22, 2023

Ashgabat (ASB) — Dubai (DXB): 3892 manat 60 tenge

Ashgabat (ASB) — Frankfurt am Main (FRA): 8023 manat 80 tenge

Ashgabat (ASB) — Istanbul (IST): 4877 manat 50 tenge

Ashgabat (ASB) — Moscow (DME): 4910 manat 80 tenge

Ashgabat (ASB) — Kazan (KZN): 4886 manat 30 tenge

Kazan (KZN) — Ashgabat (ASB): 4823 manat 30 tenge

Moscow (DME) — Ashgabat (ASB): 4876 manat 90 tenge

Ashgabat (ASB) – Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK): 9280 manat

Ashgabat (ASB) – London (Stansted Airport): 8926 manat

Contact details of Turkmenistan Airlines

Ashgabat, st. Oguzhana, 211

Telephone: (+99312) 39-17-17, 39-17-18, 39-17-19, 39-17-20, fax: 95-73-91

Mail: gavs@turkmenarlines.com

Web address: https://turkmenistanairlines.tm/

/// nCa, 24 February 2023