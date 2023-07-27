Two new airlines bring the number of carriers in Uzbekistan to eight

News Central Asia (nCa)

Approval of two new airlines in Uzbekistan has brought the total number of carriers in the country to eight. The newcomers are Asia Union Airlines and Tashkent Air.

The other airlines are Uzbekistan Airways, Qanot Sharq, Panorama Airways, Humo Air, Centrum Air, and Silk Avia.

The airlines in Uzbekistan acquired 17 airplanes during the first half of this year.

The local and foreign carriers operate 697 international flights per week. /// nCa, 27 July 2023

 

