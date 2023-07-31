Turkmenistan sends message of condolence to Pakistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent separate messages of condolence to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the explosion in the city of Kar of the Baujaur district that caused a number of casualties and left many injured.

“Resolutely opposing any manifestations of terrorism and extremism, Turkmenistan fully supports the efforts of the world community in counteracting this evil and in its eradication,” the message says.

On behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on his own behalf, the head of state conveyed words of deep compassion and support at this difficult moment to the families and friends of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. /// nCa, 31 July 2023 [text by foreign office of Turkmenistan]

 

