Turkmen Ambassador presents his credentials to the President of the European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen, on the right, and Sapar Pavlanov

On July 28, 2023, Ambassador Palvanov presented his credentials to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. During the conversation, the Ambassador reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further strengthening of bilateral collaboration mechanisms in all possible areas.  

The Turkmen diplomat also stressed the need of maintaining high-level contacts EU – Turkmenistan and noted the intention of the Turkmen side to arrange a visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Brussels to meet with the heads of the EU institutions by the end of this year. Mrs. von der Leyen noted that she would be glad to meet with the head of state and reiterated the readiness of her team to start joint work with the Turkmen side on that issue.

Ursula von der Leyen, on the left, and Sapar Pavlanov

The diplomats also discussed deepening cooperation in the energy sector. The President of the European Commission welcomed the government of Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding energy collaboration and highlighted the potential for enhancing future partnerships in this priority area for the EU. The Ambassador confirmed that progress has been made on this track and that the Turkmen side, in collaboration with the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission, plans to hold a dialogue in Brussels soon.

In conclusion, both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening ties between Turkmenistan and the EU and making them more productive. /// nCa, 30 July 2023 [material and pics Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium]

