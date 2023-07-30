News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » List of Exporters of Turkmenistan

List of Exporters of Turkmenistan

By

This is NOT a complete list of all the exporters of Turkmenistan.

Company Name Bussiness Type Ownership Contacts
1 Abat Shekil economic society Building materials industry Private Email: gorklampproduction@gmail.com
Tel: +993 61 52 72 05
2 Agro Industrial Complex Buyan Named after S.A.Niyazow Pharmaceutical industry State Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 422 3 64 99
3 Ak Cheshme economic society Building materials industry Private Email: serdar1968@mail.ru
Tel: +993 62 64 62 99
4 Ak Gap economic society Petrochemical industry Private Email: Parahat_akgap@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 21 29 48
5 Ak Ulag individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: marketing-team@akulagtm.com
Tel: +993 61 81 49 96
6 Alem Dostlugy economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: Logistics@alemdo.com
Tel: +993 12 75 43 66
7 Altyn Chanak economic society Household & Care products Private Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 63 88 07 00
8 Altyn Yol individual enterprise Household & Care products Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
9 Amatly Yollar economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: d.yesaulov.@amatlyyollar.com
Tel: +993 12 75 43 41
10 Archalyk Suw economic society Food industry Private Email: info@archalyk.com
Tel: +993 12 33 42 03
11 Argysh individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 37 39 33
12 ASE Express Post Turkmenistan Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: aseocsasb@asecourier.com
Tel: +993 12 95 46 82
13 Ashgabat cotton mill named after S.A.Niyazov Textile industry State Email: nmk@online.tm
Tel: +993 12 36 04 61
14 Ashgabat factory for production of medical wadding and cosmetic cotton products Textile industry State Email: akpamykdokma@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 23 90 65
15 Ashgabat Textile Complex Textile industry State Email: Adtmarketing06@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 23 23 56, +993 12 23 23 69, +993 12 23 23 52
16 Asman Gorki individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: support@asmangorki.com
Tel: +993 12 96 48 59
17 Asuda confectionery factory Food industry Private Email: asuda.products@mail.ru
Tel: +993 61 88 80 00
18 At Abray economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@atabray.com
Tel: +993 12 41 41 83
19 Ayly Yaz economic society Food industry Private Email: info@terifoods.com
Tel: +993 65 65 26 78
20 Aziya Ulaglary individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@aziya-ulaglary.com
Tel: +993 12 48 03 31
21 Babadayhan Textile Complex Textile industry State Email: babadayhandokma@gmail.com
Tel: +993 136 3 03 83
22 Baherden spinning factory named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi the great Textile industry Public-Private Partnership Email: Garamanowa63@gmail.com
Tel: +993 131 34 4 56
23 Baherden textile factory named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi the great Textile industry Public-Private Partnership Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 131 3 44 59, +993 131 3 44 74
24 Baka individual enterprise Building materials industry Private Email: info@bakapack.biz
Tel: +993 64 40 88 88, +993 65 50 12 22
25 Balkan Dokma Textile industry Public-Private Partnership Email: info@balkandokma.com
Tel: +993 246 7 15 01
26 Batly Gadam individual enterprise Textile industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
27 Beg Yupek economic society Petrochemical industry Private Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 57 52 68
28 Belent Akaba individual enterprise Household & Care products Private Email: trading@belentakaba.com
Tel: +993 12 75 45 32
29 Berk Ynamly Hereket individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: Agaall@mail.ru
Tel: +993 63 52 24 60
30 Berzengi mineral medicinal water enterprise Pharmaceutical industry State Email: Tkmderman@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 48 97 47, +993 12 95 91 02
31 Beyik Yupek Yoly individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@greatsilkroad.tm
Tel: +993 12 75 44 44, +993 12 75 44 46
32 Bir Dunya economic society Petrochemical industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 21 07 29
33 Bir Dunya Logistics Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: Gulsona.atajanova@birdunya.com
Tel: +993 12 21 07 25
34 Burkut confectionery factory Food industry Private Email: info@burkut.biz
Tel: +993 12 57 46 36
35 Cotton spinning factory in Halach district named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi the great Textile industry Public-Private Partnership Email: Halacfabrika@mail.ru
Tel: +993 441 3 00 18
36 Dashoguz cotton spinning factory Textile industry State Email: artykgulyyewshohrat@gmail.com
Tel: +993 322 2 79 71, +993 322 2 79 77
37 Derwayys individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
38 DHL Turkmenistan Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: dhl.admin@greatslikroad.tm
Tel: +993 12 75 48 48
39 DN Tours Tourism Agency Tourism & Travel services Private Email: admin@dntours.com
Tel: +993 12 27 04 93, +993 12 27 06 21
40 Dost halkasy sowda ulag merkezi economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: sales1.tkm@primeshipping.com
Tel: +993 12 21 03 76
41 Dowranly Dowlet individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
42 Duygy individual enterprise Food industry Private Email: isac_92tm@mail.ru
Tel: +993 65 37 39 33
43 Eminli Maslahat individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@eminli.com.tm
Tel: +993 65 27 35 73, +993 61 45 01 04
44 Eminli Maslahat Tourism Agency Tourism & Travel services Private Email: jengeldiyeva07@gmail.com
Tel: +993 62 01 56 00
45 Enterprise for production of sterilized bandages Pharmaceutical industry State Email: info@tkm-derman.gov.tm
Tel: +993 322 2 67 69
46 Esasy Sebap individual enterprise Food industry Private Email: emri.mammedov@mail.ru
Tel: +993 65 67 20 44
47 Esli economic society Textile industry Private Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 31
48 Factory on medical mud and sea salt packing Pharmaceutical industry State Email: Kwezir_tm@mail.ru
Tel: +993 222 9 71 02
49 Garagum economic society Pharmaceutical industry Private Email: marketing@garagum.com
Tel: +993 63 68 09 29
50 Guneshli Yol individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: Serdar.Atajanov@cj-icm.com
Tel: +993 12 36 80 09
51 Gypjak textile complex named after Saparmurat Niyazov Textile industry State Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 25 75 96, +993 12 25 75 87
52 Halkara Dostluk individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@halkaradostluk.com
Tel: +993 12 46 83 80
53 Halkara Standart Hyzmat individual enterprise Legal & Consulting services Private Email: info@hil-tm.com
Tel: +993 12 75 47 80
54 Halkara Turkmen Logistic economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: halkaraturkmenlogistik@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 75 46 55
55 Hazar Logistic individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@hazarlogistik.com
Tel: +993 12 46 84 04
56 Horjun Eco Bag Textile industry Private Email: ayna.ovezova.solnce@gmail.com
Tel: +993 65 71 57 86
57 Hukukchy economic society Legal & Consulting services Private Email: info@hukukchy.com
Tel: +993 12 96 48 81
58 Hukukchy Hyzmatdash economic society Legal & Consulting services Private Email: info@hhlawfirmtm.com
Tel: +993 12 41 39 24
59 Kerwenler individual enterprise Textile industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 61 43 99 11
60 Koneurgench cotton spinning factory Textile industry State Email: Kone_epef-2014@mail.ru
Tel: +993 347 3 74 45
61 Kuwwatly Turkmen individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 64 64 77, +993 63 43 61 61
62 Lebiz Plastic Bags Petrochemical industry Private Email: ezizs@lebizplastic.com
Tel: +993 63 72 70 27
63 Lebiz Plastik economic society Household & Care products Private Email: ogulgerekn@lebizplastic.com
Tel: +993 63 82 30 39
64 Mary sewing factory Yenish Textile industry State Email: info@yenish.com.tm
Tel: +993 522 4 60 86, +993 522 4 63 35, +993 522 4 61 00
65 Meno Logistics Turkmen economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: contact@menologistics.com
Tel: +993 12 27 37 82, +993 12 27 37 84
66 Mermer Kenar individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: pavel@mermerkenar.com
Tel: +993 64 38 27 80
67 Nurber sesame oil production factory Food industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 24 24 02 (for domestic market)
68 Nurly Goza economic society Textile industry Private Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 65 55 45 19
69 Nurly Parcha economic society Petrochemical industry Private Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 31
70 Owadan Gap economic society Building materials industry Private Email: rustemtm@gmail.com
Tel: +993 65 72 49 68
71 Parahat – Juice Concentrates Factory Food industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
72 Parahat individual enterprise Food industry Private Email: arslan.durdiyev@parahat.biz
Tel: +993 12 24 66 00, +993 12 24 66 04
73 Parasatly Ish individual enterprise Legal & Consulting services Private Email: Parasatly.ish@yandex.ru
Tel: +993 12 22 66 67
74 Rowachlan Galkynysh individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: rowaclangalkynysh@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 29 39 33, +993 64 97 14 78
75 Ruhabat Textile Complex Textile industry State Email: Ruhabattextile@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 25 88 65, +993 12 25 87 90
76 Sabyrly Dostlar individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: sd.plasticbox@gmail.com
Tel: +993 63 38 40 94, +993 61 10 80 83
77 Sada Usul individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 25 77 80
78 Safa individual enterprise Petrochemical industry Private Email: K.chariev.71@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 24 58 00
79 Saglyk enterprise Pharmaceutical industry State Email: Saglyk7@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 95 91 02
80 Shir economic society Petrochemical industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30, +993 12 75 44 31
81 Standart Hyzmat Legal & Consulting services Private Email: info@standarthyzmat.com
Tel: +993 65 71 81 86
82 Syrat economic society Household & Care products Private Email: syrattm1@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 21 95 67
83 Taze Saba economic society Household & Care products Private Email: office@cv-dent.com
Tel: +993 12 95 48 00
84 Tejen Cotton Yarn Factory Textile industry State Email: Tejentextil@gmail.com
Tel: +993 135 7 41 09
85 Terne economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@terne-logistics.com
Tel: +993 12 48 05 42
86 Textile Complex named after hero of Turkmenistan Atamurat Niyazov Textile industry Public-Private Partnership Email: mintextile-marketing@mail.ru
Tel: +993 132 6 00 37, +993 132 6 00 39, +993 132 6 00 36
87 Turkmen Ak Yol economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@tay.tm
Tel: +993 12 46 82 93
88 Turkmen Ayna Onumleri enterprise Building materials industry State Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 52 24 30
89 Turkmen Berk Metal individual enterprise Household & Care products Private Email: nazardvl@gmail.com
Tel: +993 64 88 10 38
90 Turkmen Export, Import & Trading Services Company Textile industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 31
91 Turkmen Penjire economic society Building materials industry Private Email: Turkmenpenjire@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 24 77 32
92 Turkmen Senagat economic society Building materials industry Private Email: info@turkmensenagat.com
Tel: +993 12 22 78 27
93 Turkmen Shohle economic society Petrochemical industry Private Email: info@turkmen-sohle.com
Tel: +993 65 64 47 11
94 Turkmenbashi Jeans Complex Textile industry Public-Private Partnership Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 32 45 31, +993 12 25 88 67
95 Turkmenbashi Textile Complex Textile industry Public-Private Partnership Email: info@ttkompleksi.com
Tel: +993 12 42 26 20, +993 61 17 96 20
96 Turkmendermansenagat amalgamation Pharmaceutical industry State Email: info@tkm-derman.gov.tm
Tel: +993 12 95 91 02, +993 12 45 05 14
97 Tylla Nal individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: Contact@tylla-nal.com
Tel: +993 12 49 01 58
98 Umytly Depgin individual enterprise Household & Care products Private Email: Dowran2801@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 57 55 25
99 Umytly Nesil economic society Household & Care products Private Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 72 49 68
100 Wajyp Chozgut economic society Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@i-decision.com
Tel: +993 65 81 78 14
101 Wepadar Bedew individual enterprise Building materials industry Private Email: Wepadar-bedew@mail.ru
Tel: +993 65 55 72 15
102 Yakyn Dost economic society Food industry Private Email: info@garajam.com
Tel: +993 12 57 45 13
103 Ynamly Maksat economic society Household & Care products Private Email: nazar.d@ynamlymaksat.com
Tel: +993 12 41 40 01
104 Yukli Kerven individual enterprise Transportation & Logistics services Private Email: info@kervanlogistics.com
Tel: +993 12 41 41 74
105 Yupekchi economic society Food industry Private Email: Nazli.juice@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 46 84 64, +993 566 5 03 65
106 Yuwash Umman economic society Petrochemical industry Private Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 10 10 45, +993 63 43 61 61
107 Zamana dairy products company Food industry Private Email: Zamanadairy@gmail.com
Tel: +993 62 50 79 70
108 Zerevshan womens collection Textile industry Private Email: rustamtelekechi@hotmail.com
Tel:

#Turkmenistan, #list_of_exporters, #Turkmen_Exporers,

Please visit the website https://turkmenexporters.com.tm/en/manufacturers for any updates to this list

 

Related posts:

  1. IV Business Forum of the ECO Member States
  2. Ambassador Maiko on Ukraine’s chances to re-enter the list of top foreign trade partners of Turkmenistan
  3. Transport and logistics will become an integral part of the Turkmen-German partnership
  4. Ashgabat will host the 4th Business Forum of the member states of the ECO
  5. Central Asia presents huge opportunities for UK exporters –Trade Commissioner Kenan Poleo
  6. Transport potential of Turkmenistan is presented at the event of the International Coordinating Council for Trans-Eurasian Transportation
  7. Turkmenistan to enhance logistics cooperation with a number of countries
  8. Eastern region of Turkmenistan exported about 50% of the cotton yarn output
  9. Turkmenistan to host the International Conference “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development”
  10. Day of Turkmenistan Economy to be held in Germany
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan