List of Exporters of Turkmenistan

This is NOT a complete list of all the exporters of Turkmenistan.
#Turkmenistan, #list_of_exporters, #Turkmen_Exporers,
Please visit the website https://turkmenexporters.com.tm/en/manufacturers for any updates to this list
The Voice of Greater Central Asia
By Admin
This is NOT a complete list of all the exporters of Turkmenistan.
|№
|Company Name
|Bussiness Type
|Ownership
|Contacts
|1
|Abat Shekil economic society
|Building materials industry
|Private
|Email: gorklampproduction@gmail.com
Tel: +993 61 52 72 05
|2
|Agro Industrial Complex Buyan Named after S.A.Niyazow
|Pharmaceutical industry
|State
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 422 3 64 99
|3
|Ak Cheshme economic society
|Building materials industry
|Private
|Email: serdar1968@mail.ru
Tel: +993 62 64 62 99
|4
|Ak Gap economic society
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: Parahat_akgap@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 21 29 48
|5
|Ak Ulag individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: marketing-team@akulagtm.com
Tel: +993 61 81 49 96
|6
|Alem Dostlugy economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: Logistics@alemdo.com
Tel: +993 12 75 43 66
|7
|Altyn Chanak economic society
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 63 88 07 00
|8
|Altyn Yol individual enterprise
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
|9
|Amatly Yollar economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: d.yesaulov.@amatlyyollar.com
Tel: +993 12 75 43 41
|10
|Archalyk Suw economic society
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: info@archalyk.com
Tel: +993 12 33 42 03
|11
|Argysh individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 37 39 33
|12
|ASE Express Post Turkmenistan
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: aseocsasb@asecourier.com
Tel: +993 12 95 46 82
|13
|Ashgabat cotton mill named after S.A.Niyazov
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: nmk@online.tm
Tel: +993 12 36 04 61
|14
|Ashgabat factory for production of medical wadding and cosmetic cotton products
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: akpamykdokma@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 23 90 65
|15
|Ashgabat Textile Complex
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: Adtmarketing06@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 23 23 56, +993 12 23 23 69, +993 12 23 23 52
|16
|Asman Gorki individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: support@asmangorki.com
Tel: +993 12 96 48 59
|17
|Asuda confectionery factory
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: asuda.products@mail.ru
Tel: +993 61 88 80 00
|18
|At Abray economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@atabray.com
Tel: +993 12 41 41 83
|19
|Ayly Yaz economic society
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: info@terifoods.com
Tel: +993 65 65 26 78
|20
|Aziya Ulaglary individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@aziya-ulaglary.com
Tel: +993 12 48 03 31
|21
|Babadayhan Textile Complex
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: babadayhandokma@gmail.com
Tel: +993 136 3 03 83
|22
|Baherden spinning factory named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi the great
|Textile industry
|Public-Private Partnership
|Email: Garamanowa63@gmail.com
Tel: +993 131 34 4 56
|23
|Baherden textile factory named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi the great
|Textile industry
|Public-Private Partnership
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 131 3 44 59, +993 131 3 44 74
|24
|Baka individual enterprise
|Building materials industry
|Private
|Email: info@bakapack.biz
Tel: +993 64 40 88 88, +993 65 50 12 22
|25
|Balkan Dokma
|Textile industry
|Public-Private Partnership
|Email: info@balkandokma.com
Tel: +993 246 7 15 01
|26
|Batly Gadam individual enterprise
|Textile industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
|27
|Beg Yupek economic society
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 57 52 68
|28
|Belent Akaba individual enterprise
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: trading@belentakaba.com
Tel: +993 12 75 45 32
|29
|Berk Ynamly Hereket individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: Agaall@mail.ru
Tel: +993 63 52 24 60
|30
|Berzengi mineral medicinal water enterprise
|Pharmaceutical industry
|State
|Email: Tkmderman@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 48 97 47, +993 12 95 91 02
|31
|Beyik Yupek Yoly individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@greatsilkroad.tm
Tel: +993 12 75 44 44, +993 12 75 44 46
|32
|Bir Dunya economic society
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 21 07 29
|33
|Bir Dunya Logistics
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: Gulsona.atajanova@birdunya.com
Tel: +993 12 21 07 25
|34
|Burkut confectionery factory
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: info@burkut.biz
Tel: +993 12 57 46 36
|35
|Cotton spinning factory in Halach district named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi the great
|Textile industry
|Public-Private Partnership
|Email: Halacfabrika@mail.ru
Tel: +993 441 3 00 18
|36
|Dashoguz cotton spinning factory
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: artykgulyyewshohrat@gmail.com
Tel: +993 322 2 79 71, +993 322 2 79 77
|37
|Derwayys individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
|38
|DHL Turkmenistan
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: dhl.admin@greatslikroad.tm
Tel: +993 12 75 48 48
|39
|DN Tours Tourism Agency
|Tourism & Travel services
|Private
|Email: admin@dntours.com
Tel: +993 12 27 04 93, +993 12 27 06 21
|40
|Dost halkasy sowda ulag merkezi economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: sales1.tkm@primeshipping.com
Tel: +993 12 21 03 76
|41
|Dowranly Dowlet individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
|42
|Duygy individual enterprise
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: isac_92tm@mail.ru
Tel: +993 65 37 39 33
|43
|Eminli Maslahat individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@eminli.com.tm
Tel: +993 65 27 35 73, +993 61 45 01 04
|44
|Eminli Maslahat Tourism Agency
|Tourism & Travel services
|Private
|Email: jengeldiyeva07@gmail.com
Tel: +993 62 01 56 00
|45
|Enterprise for production of sterilized bandages
|Pharmaceutical industry
|State
|Email: info@tkm-derman.gov.tm
Tel: +993 322 2 67 69
|46
|Esasy Sebap individual enterprise
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: emri.mammedov@mail.ru
Tel: +993 65 67 20 44
|47
|Esli economic society
|Textile industry
|Private
|Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 31
|48
|Factory on medical mud and sea salt packing
|Pharmaceutical industry
|State
|Email: Kwezir_tm@mail.ru
Tel: +993 222 9 71 02
|49
|Garagum economic society
|Pharmaceutical industry
|Private
|Email: marketing@garagum.com
Tel: +993 63 68 09 29
|50
|Guneshli Yol individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: Serdar.Atajanov@cj-icm.com
Tel: +993 12 36 80 09
|51
|Gypjak textile complex named after Saparmurat Niyazov
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 25 75 96, +993 12 25 75 87
|52
|Halkara Dostluk individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@halkaradostluk.com
Tel: +993 12 46 83 80
|53
|Halkara Standart Hyzmat individual enterprise
|Legal & Consulting services
|Private
|Email: info@hil-tm.com
Tel: +993 12 75 47 80
|54
|Halkara Turkmen Logistic economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: halkaraturkmenlogistik@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 75 46 55
|55
|Hazar Logistic individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@hazarlogistik.com
Tel: +993 12 46 84 04
|56
|Horjun Eco Bag
|Textile industry
|Private
|Email: ayna.ovezova.solnce@gmail.com
Tel: +993 65 71 57 86
|57
|Hukukchy economic society
|Legal & Consulting services
|Private
|Email: info@hukukchy.com
Tel: +993 12 96 48 81
|58
|Hukukchy Hyzmatdash economic society
|Legal & Consulting services
|Private
|Email: info@hhlawfirmtm.com
Tel: +993 12 41 39 24
|59
|Kerwenler individual enterprise
|Textile industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 61 43 99 11
|60
|Koneurgench cotton spinning factory
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: Kone_epef-2014@mail.ru
Tel: +993 347 3 74 45
|61
|Kuwwatly Turkmen individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 64 64 77, +993 63 43 61 61
|62
|Lebiz Plastic Bags
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: ezizs@lebizplastic.com
Tel: +993 63 72 70 27
|63
|Lebiz Plastik economic society
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: ogulgerekn@lebizplastic.com
Tel: +993 63 82 30 39
|64
|Mary sewing factory Yenish
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: info@yenish.com.tm
Tel: +993 522 4 60 86, +993 522 4 63 35, +993 522 4 61 00
|65
|Meno Logistics Turkmen economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: contact@menologistics.com
Tel: +993 12 27 37 82, +993 12 27 37 84
|66
|Mermer Kenar individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: pavel@mermerkenar.com
Tel: +993 64 38 27 80
|67
|Nurber sesame oil production factory
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 24 24 02 (for domestic market)
|68
|Nurly Goza economic society
|Textile industry
|Private
|Email: turkmenexporters@gmail.com
Tel: +993 65 55 45 19
|69
|Nurly Parcha economic society
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 31
|70
|Owadan Gap economic society
|Building materials industry
|Private
|Email: rustemtm@gmail.com
Tel: +993 65 72 49 68
|71
|Parahat – Juice Concentrates Factory
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30
|72
|Parahat individual enterprise
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: arslan.durdiyev@parahat.biz
Tel: +993 12 24 66 00, +993 12 24 66 04
|73
|Parasatly Ish individual enterprise
|Legal & Consulting services
|Private
|Email: Parasatly.ish@yandex.ru
Tel: +993 12 22 66 67
|74
|Rowachlan Galkynysh individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: rowaclangalkynysh@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 29 39 33, +993 64 97 14 78
|75
|Ruhabat Textile Complex
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: Ruhabattextile@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 25 88 65, +993 12 25 87 90
|76
|Sabyrly Dostlar individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: sd.plasticbox@gmail.com
Tel: +993 63 38 40 94, +993 61 10 80 83
|77
|Sada Usul individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 25 77 80
|78
|Safa individual enterprise
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: K.chariev.71@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 24 58 00
|79
|Saglyk enterprise
|Pharmaceutical industry
|State
|Email: Saglyk7@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 95 91 02
|80
|Shir economic society
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 30, +993 12 75 44 31
|81
|Standart Hyzmat
|Legal & Consulting services
|Private
|Email: info@standarthyzmat.com
Tel: +993 65 71 81 86
|82
|Syrat economic society
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: syrattm1@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 21 95 67
|83
|Taze Saba economic society
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: office@cv-dent.com
Tel: +993 12 95 48 00
|84
|Tejen Cotton Yarn Factory
|Textile industry
|State
|Email: Tejentextil@gmail.com
Tel: +993 135 7 41 09
|85
|Terne economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@terne-logistics.com
Tel: +993 12 48 05 42
|86
|Textile Complex named after hero of Turkmenistan Atamurat Niyazov
|Textile industry
|Public-Private Partnership
|Email: mintextile-marketing@mail.ru
Tel: +993 132 6 00 37, +993 132 6 00 39, +993 132 6 00 36
|87
|Turkmen Ak Yol economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@tay.tm
Tel: +993 12 46 82 93
|88
|Turkmen Ayna Onumleri enterprise
|Building materials industry
|State
|Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 52 24 30
|89
|Turkmen Berk Metal individual enterprise
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: nazardvl@gmail.com
Tel: +993 64 88 10 38
|90
|Turkmen Export, Import & Trading Services Company
|Textile industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 75 44 31
|91
|Turkmen Penjire economic society
|Building materials industry
|Private
|Email: Turkmenpenjire@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 24 77 32
|92
|Turkmen Senagat economic society
|Building materials industry
|Private
|Email: info@turkmensenagat.com
Tel: +993 12 22 78 27
|93
|Turkmen Shohle economic society
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: info@turkmen-sohle.com
Tel: +993 65 64 47 11
|94
|Turkmenbashi Jeans Complex
|Textile industry
|Public-Private Partnership
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 12 32 45 31, +993 12 25 88 67
|95
|Turkmenbashi Textile Complex
|Textile industry
|Public-Private Partnership
|Email: info@ttkompleksi.com
Tel: +993 12 42 26 20, +993 61 17 96 20
|96
|Turkmendermansenagat amalgamation
|Pharmaceutical industry
|State
|Email: info@tkm-derman.gov.tm
Tel: +993 12 95 91 02, +993 12 45 05 14
|97
|Tylla Nal individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: Contact@tylla-nal.com
Tel: +993 12 49 01 58
|98
|Umytly Depgin individual enterprise
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: Dowran2801@gmail.com
Tel: +993 12 57 55 25
|99
|Umytly Nesil economic society
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: info@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 72 49 68
|100
|Wajyp Chozgut economic society
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@i-decision.com
Tel: +993 65 81 78 14
|101
|Wepadar Bedew individual enterprise
|Building materials industry
|Private
|Email: Wepadar-bedew@mail.ru
Tel: +993 65 55 72 15
|102
|Yakyn Dost economic society
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: info@garajam.com
Tel: +993 12 57 45 13
|103
|Ynamly Maksat economic society
|Household & Care products
|Private
|Email: nazar.d@ynamlymaksat.com
Tel: +993 12 41 40 01
|104
|Yukli Kerven individual enterprise
|Transportation & Logistics services
|Private
|Email: info@kervanlogistics.com
Tel: +993 12 41 41 74
|105
|Yupekchi economic society
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: Nazli.juice@mail.ru
Tel: +993 12 46 84 64, +993 566 5 03 65
|106
|Yuwash Umman economic society
|Petrochemical industry
|Private
|Email: export@turkmenexporters.com
Tel: +993 65 10 10 45, +993 63 43 61 61
|107
|Zamana dairy products company
|Food industry
|Private
|Email: Zamanadairy@gmail.com
Tel: +993 62 50 79 70
|108
|Zerevshan womens collection
|Textile industry
|Private
|Email: rustamtelekechi@hotmail.com
Tel:
#Turkmenistan, #list_of_exporters, #Turkmen_Exporers,
Please visit the website https://turkmenexporters.com.tm/en/manufacturers for any updates to this list
Related posts: