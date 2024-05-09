President of Turkmenistan attended the celebrations on the occasion of Victory Day in Moscow

On Thursday, 9 May 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended a military parade in Moscow to commemorate the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. The Head of state also took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden.

The celebration was attended by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaru Sissoku Embalo, President Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thonglong Sisulit.

Before the parade, Vladimir Putin greeted the leaders of foreign states who arrived in Moscow to participate in the celebrations. ///nCa, May 9, 2024

Here are some photos from the celebration [screenshots from Russian TV]: