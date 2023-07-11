Central Asia presents huge opportunities for UK exporters –Trade Commissioner Kenan Poleo

Central Asia is one of the most dynamic and rewarding regions for British businesses. This region, with its fast-growing and diversifying economies, presents huge opportunities for UK exporters and has a vital role to play in helping Great Britain reach exporting ambition. This was stated by UK Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Kenan Poleo in interview with Kazinform.

“The UK offers world-class expertise in sectors such as green technology, mining, agriculture, financial products and services and education. By partnering with the UK, Central Asian businesses can benefit from our innovation”, he said.

Talking about frameworks of cooperation between Central Asia and Great Britain, Poleo mentioned Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with Kazakhstan yet to be signed. The document will provide a basis for expanded cooperation and an opportunity to refresh approach to trade with Kazakhstan. It will facilitate UK-Kazakhstan trade further by reaffirming WTO rules and further liberalizing cross-border trade.

As Poleo stressed, the Kingdom is “keen to continue to build upon and deepen trading relationship with Central Asia.”

“This starts with getting the business environment right. As one recent example, the UK has been a steadfast supporter of Uzbekistan’s WTO accession, which provides the opportunity to encourage rules-based international trade and improve the business environment for both Uzbek and UK businesses. We will continue to focus on promoting greater trade links across the region”, trade commissioner went on saying.

Answering the question on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Poleo said that “the Middle Corridor, or Trans-Caspian Transport project, could help improve trade resilience by improving connectivity from across the region through to Türkiye and beyond.”

“This is an opportunity for the UK to both facilitate investment in infrastructure and also support political agreement to create a predictable economic logistics pathway for Central Asia”, he added.

The full text of interview is available here: https://www.inform.kz/en/british-trade-commissioner-strategic-partnership-and-cooperation-agreement-to-refresh-trade-with-kazakhstan_a4087812

///nCa, 11 July 2023

