Transport and logistics will become an integral part of the Turkmen-German partnership

German companies intend to implement major projects in Turkmenistan in the near future, with transportation and logistics playing an essential role. The statement came during the meeting of the German business delegation hosted on 23 November at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the Association “Turkmen Logistics” reports.

On the Turkmen side, the negotiations were attended by public and private sector enterprises in the field of textiles, agriculture, trade and logistics.

The German delegation also included representatives of such large industrial and textile companies as Langen Consulting Engineering GmbH and A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH&Co.

Thus, Monforts is well known in the Turkmen textile industry for its advanced equipment, and Langen Consulting Engineering GmbH specializes in logistics concepts and warehouse management systems.

The Turkmen transport and logistics industry were represented at the meeting by the companies “Halkara dostluk”, “Tylla Nal”, “Abrayly kesp” and “Yukli Kerwen”.

They briefed on the opportunities in the implementation of multimodal cargo transportation from the EU to Turkmenistan. The company “Tylla nal”, in turn, offered air transportation services. ///nCa, 25 November 2022