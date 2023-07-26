News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Ombudsman of Turkmenistan visits Georgia

Ombudsman of Turkmenistan visits Georgia

By

The Ombudsman of Turkmenistan, Ms. Y Gurbannazarova is visiting Georgia to get acquainted with the activities of the Office of the Public Defender of Georgia.

The visit has been organized by the UNDP Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation will meet with the Public Defender of Georgia, representatives of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), employees of the gender department and the Tolerance Center.

During the visit the Turkmen delegation will also learn about the activities of human rights institutions in various countries as part of the joint Project Document “Providing assistance in strengthening the institutional capacity of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan” for 2023. /// nCa, 26 July 2023

  

#Turkmenistan, #Georgian, #Ombudsman, #Gurbannazarova,

 

Related posts:

  1. Establishing Office of Ombudsman, Experience, Pitfalls and Lessons Learned
  2. Heads of forensic services from Central Asia made a study trip to Georgia
  3. UNODC Delegation visits Turkmenistan
  4. Georgia aims to export Turkmen Gas to Europe
  5. Prime Minister of Georgia paid a visit to Turkmenistan
  6. Turkmenistan: “For every child, every right”: The Office of the Ombudsman, the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, and OHCHR continue to raise awareness on children rights in summer camps
  7. Turkmenistan among four major suppliers of petroleum products to Georgia
  8. Turkmenistan and Georgia eye on expanding energy partnership
  9. Taliban delegation led by Molla Abdul Ghani Baradar visits Turkmenistan
  10. Foreign minister of Uzbekistan visits Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan