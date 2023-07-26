Ombudsman of Turkmenistan visits Georgia

The Ombudsman of Turkmenistan, Ms. Y Gurbannazarova is visiting Georgia to get acquainted with the activities of the Office of the Public Defender of Georgia.

The visit has been organized by the UNDP Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation will meet with the Public Defender of Georgia, representatives of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), employees of the gender department and the Tolerance Center.

During the visit the Turkmen delegation will also learn about the activities of human rights institutions in various countries as part of the joint Project Document “Providing assistance in strengthening the institutional capacity of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan” for 2023. /// nCa, 26 July 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Georgian, #Ombudsman, #Gurbannazarova,