Heads of forensic services from Central Asia made a study trip to Georgia

High-ranking forensic experts from Central Asia paid a study visit to the forensic institutions of Georgia within the framework of the European Union-funded project “Law Enforcement in Central Asia (LEICA)”, which proved to be a valuable platform for fostering regional cooperation and learning among the forensic communities of Central Asia and Georgia.

According to the LEICA project, the delegations included two representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The visit aimed to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration between the participating countries and Georgia, with a focus on enhancing forensic services and promoting international accreditation standards.

The delegation was welcomed in Tbilisi by the Director of the Forensic-Criminalistic Department (FCD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Forensic Bureau (NFB). Over the course of their visit, the delegates from Central Asia had the opportunity to explore the headquarters and central laboratories of the FCD and NFB, gaining valuable insights into their operations.

They also visited the K-9 and crime scene investigation services, forensic medicine and forensic engineering departments, further broadening their understanding of Georgia’s comprehensive forensic landscape.

A highlight of the study visit was the delegation’s visit to the regional forensic department of the NFB in Kutaisi and the Forensic Service of the FCD in Batumi. These regional facilities showcased the decentralization of forensic services in Georgia, emphasizing the country’s commitment to providing accessible and efficient forensic services throughout its regions.

Georgian colleagues shared their experience and knowledge about the introduction of a modern system of forensic services in the country.

This study visit represents a significant step forward in strengthening international collaboration and fostering the continuous improvement of forensic institutions in Central Asia.

The LEICA project was launched on in September 2020 and will last until 31 August 2024. The purpose of LEICA project is to improve the capacities of key government agencies in Central Asia in their fight against terrorism, by providing technical assistance at national level based on In-depth Needs Analysis of each country, as well as thematic trainings at regional level.///nCa, 17 July 2023 [photo credit – LEICA project]

#LEICA, #EU, #Central_Asia, #Georgia, #forensic_services