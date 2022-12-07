Uzbekistan hosts human rights education forum

The Global Forum ‘Human Rights Education’ took place in Samaarkand, 5-6 December 2022. This was part of the awareness drive to universalize the concept and forms of human rights.

In an earlier report, nCa gave the detail in the run-up to the forum:

The development of the World Program for Human Rights Education will be discussed at the Samarkand Global Forum

https://www.newscentralasia.net/2022/11/18/the-development-of-the-world-program-for-human-rights-education-will-be-discussed-at-the-samarkand-global-forum/

The forum in Samarkand attracted a large number of representatives of international, regional and foreign organizations, local and foreign experts, deputies, lawyers, responsible persons of non-governmental organizations.

As reported by UzA, the plenary session of the second day of the Global Forum discussed a draft document aimed at popularizing the best practices of the world’s young educators working on human rights issues. Presentations on this topic were made by the coordinator of the Division for Education and Training of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Elena Ippoliti, and an employee of this division, Paulina Tandiono.

The system of education and upbringing in the field of human rights should be improved at the international, regional and national levels, so the third plenary session of the Global Forum was devoted to the exchange of information on best practices in this area and the development of recommendations.

Video messages were heard from the UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Education, Stefania Giannini, and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco.

Based on the proposals and recommendations of the forum participants, the final document “Samarkand strategy of action for the development of human rights education”, designed for 2023-2025, was adopted. /// nCa, 7 December 2022 [input and picture credit – UzA]