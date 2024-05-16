News Central Asia (nCa)

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of the Philippines

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of the Philippines

By

On May 14, 2024, at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, a ceremony was held to present credentials by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of the Philippines (with residence in Tokyo) Atadurdy Bayramov to the President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

During the conversation, the Ambassador conveyed words of greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressed to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, and also confirmed the interest of the Turkmen side in striving to deepen friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Philippines in various areas.

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in response expressed deep gratitude for the warm greetings and wishes sent to him, and asked to convey responding friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The President of the Republic of the Philippines also expressed his best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Japan, 16 May 2024

