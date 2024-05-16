Turkmenistan explores the possibilities of a transport corridor from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe

News Central Asia (nCa)

The transport delegation of Turkmenistan visited Kyrgyzstan, the city of Osh, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported on 15 May 2024.

Kyrgyz colleagues met the Turkmen delegation at the Dostuk Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

The purpose of the visit of the Turkmen delegation is to study the route of the multimodal corridor: “Asia-Pacific countries-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-EU”.

During the meeting, the Turkmen delegation got acquainted with the infrastructure of the Dostuk Avtodorozhny checkpoint, the Irkeshtam Avtodorozhny checkpoint and the Osh-1 and Osh-2 railway stations.

The Turkmen delegation went to Kashgar to study the Chinese part of the route.

The first meeting, which marked the beginning of the implementation of the idea of this corridor combining road and rail transportation, took place in Tashkent in 2019.

Then the parties agreed to develop the international multimodal route “Asia–Pacific countries – China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Europe”. They envisioned developing common standards for expediting cargo movement and establishing competitive tariffs.

Geographically, the route runs as follows: Kashgar – Osh (Kyrgyzstan, with the involvement of road transport) – Andijan (Uzbekistan) – Farab – port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) – port of Alat (Azerbaijan) – Gardabani (Georgia) – ports of Georgia – Kars (Türkiye) – ports of Türkiye.

Meanwhile, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are moving forward with a project to build a railway line connecting the three countries and designed to become one of the starting segments of the mentioned corridor.

In early May, the Kyrgyz financial portal Akchabar reported, with reference to the Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Zhasurbek Choriev, that the main agreements on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project had already been reached. This railway is estimated to cost $5.1 billion and span 454 kilometers. ///nCa, 16 May 2024

 

 

