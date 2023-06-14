SerdarGB made a working trip to the Balkan province and talked with private farmers

On Tuesday, 13 June, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov made a working trip to the western region of the country – the Balkan province, during which he got acquainted with the implementation of the state program for the socio-economic development of the province and the pace of the grain harvesting campaign.

The head of state went by helicopter to the Kizilarvat district. He visited the land plot of the private enterprise “Batly gadam”, where he talked with one of the farmers G.Amanmyradov.

The President was accompanied by the DPM in charge of the agricultural complex, A.Yazmyradov and the governor of the Balkan province T.Atakhalliyev.

He asked about the working conditions of the farmer, as well as what types of crops he grows on leased land, what is the yield on wheat fields.

G.Amanmyradov has been working on the land for 23 years and this year he plans to harvest 112.5 tons of wheat from an area of 25 hectares.

The head of Turkmenistan stressed that the government provides tenants with the necessary high-quality seeds and fertilizers, promising that the working conditions of farmers who make a worthy contribution to achieving food abundance will constantly improve. Along with this, the advanced technologies will continue to be introduced into the industry, and most importantly, issues related to encouraging the work of farmers will be in the focus of constant attention, the President said.

Then, at the request of the tenant, the head of state launched a grain harvesting campaign.

Then the President of Turkmenistan had a conversation with the mechanic of the Kizilarvat district maintenance enterprise of the Balkan Agricultural Production Association S.Odyaev, inquiring about working conditions and work experience, productivity in wheat fields.

Thanks to the progressive transformations implemented in the agricultural sector significant successes are being achieved in the agricultural sector, the President stressed. Modern agricultural machinery systematically purchased from the world’s leading manufacturers has become a good help for farmers, contributing to the sowing campaign in the optimal time. The measures taken in this direction will be consistent.

Noting that the state will continue to take care of improving social conditions in rural areas, creating opportunities for effective work of farmers, as well as the successful solution of the tasks outlined in the National Rural Program, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished him success.

Then the President met with A.Amanmammedov, the head of the Batly gadam private company specializing in the agricultural sector.

There was also an exhibition of vegetable crops, fruits, grain seeds, bakery products.

The products presented by domestic agricultural producers, especially bread products, are of high quality, nutritious and environmentally friendly.

Wishing everyone success in their work, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 14 June 2023

