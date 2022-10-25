SerdarGB attended joint military drills in the Balkan province

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Monday, 24 Oct, the Naval Training Center located in the Caspian coastal area in Turkmenbashi district of Balkan province, where joint military field exercises of the Armed Forces and other branches of the Armed Forces took place.

Before the exercises, the head of state got acquainted with fighter jets and combat helicopters, cargo planes, as well as with the modifications of new military aviation equipment on the territory of the Turkmenbashi International Airport.

Then he flew by helicopter to the venue of the military field exercises.

Here is a passage from the TDH report describing the scenario of the drills:

The personnel of the country’s Armed Forces and other troops were put on alert to conduct joint military field exercises in order to test the combat capability of the National Army and improve the skills of the staff.

The artificial satellite “TürkmenÄlem 52oE” transmit online the flight trajectory and fire strikes of the drones involved in the current exercises, as well as tactical actions of the troops.

The missile of the anti-aircraft battalion is aimed at a given trajectory. The target aircraft is a multi-purpose plane that simulates an enemy aircraft, designed to train and increase the combat capability of troops.

A unit armed with a 120 mm mortar complex occupies firing positions along the coast. Lighting mines appear in the airspace.

Anti-aircraft gunners on an armored personnel carrier launch projectiles from the SAM and destroy an aerial target.

Units that have portable anti-aircraft missile systems at their disposal perform combat missions to cover and protect on the march and in battles of motorized, tank and other troops from sudden air attacks from close range.

It should also be noted that the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle is being used for the first time in the exercises, the combat capabilities and aerial maneuverability of which are demonstrated on the screen via the TürkmenÄlem 52oE communication satellite. The drone directs the missile and with an accurate shot from a height of 5 thousand meters and a distance of 8 thousand meters hits a conditional target – a radar station.

From the left flank of the training ground, a group of special forces “Türkmen edermen” is moving quickly on special high-terrain vehicles and occupies combat positions in the established area. Snipers hit targets with high accuracy, demonstrating mastery of modern weapons.

According to the mission of the military field exercises, it is planned to destroy a conditional target, which is a coastal missile system, using a combat drone at the disposal of the Armed Forces.

The exercises featured the capabilities of one of the modern types of anti-aircraft missile system, designed to counter group attacks in conditions of strong electronic interference, the destruction of drones, jet planes, helicopters, air-to-ground missiles and cruise missiles, guided air bombs.

On combat vehicles, the special forces “Türkmen edermen” of the Ministry of Defense takes a position to conduct a barrage. Combat crews are firing heavy machine guns at group targets of manpower. Thanks to machine gunners, assault groups attack and perform special tactical maneuvers. Under the cover of machine-gun fire, a battalion of grenade launchers hits armored targets.

Two M-346 fighters demonstrate special flight tactics and methods to disable enemy equipment, aircraft, and helicopters, as well as strategic targets.

Then, at the appointed time, on the right side of the polygon, a conditional artillery group is destroyed from the air with the help of high-precision navigation bombs.

Stormtroopers continue the attack to support ground troops, delivering missile strikes, disabling a column of armored vehicles.

Then a bomb is dropped from the air on a conditional target – field ammunition and weapons depots on the right side of the landfill are eliminated.

Stormtroopers maneuver in accordance with the tactics of conducting air combat, aircraft are divided into pairs to defeat conventional targets representing an artillery group.

A convoy of cars is attacked and destroyed on the right side of the landfill by Air Force helicopters as part of the combat mission.

On the left side of the polygon, with the support of a shooting group, flamethrowers are moving on high-terrain vehicles. Having arrived at the combat line, they, having promptly taken up combat positions, open fire on a conditional target, which is a long-term defensive point, and disable it.

The military field exercises are continued by the warships of the Naval Forces. Missile vessels “Edermen” and “Gaýratly”, as well as other naval strike groups are conducting a massive attack to disable target warships in the sea.

At the appointed time, high-precision missiles are launched and aimed at a strategically important surface target.

On the left side of the training ground, special forces groups “Türkmen edermen” of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan storm buildings and structures in the city and begin a tactical operation to neutralize illegally armed groups.

At this moment, a group of ships lined up in a special combat formation demonstrates the tactics of naval combat. The corvette “Deizhan” fires an ultra-precise torpedo at great depth, striking a detected submarine.

The naval battle continues with the opening of fire by the artillery guns at individual surface targets. Vessels of the Armed Forces of the Navy and the State Border Guard Service operating in the sea open fire from artillery guns at aboveground targets.

The air defense forces in the airspace of the sea borders identify the target.

At this time, a small-sized air target was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile system.

A special firing platform is equipped in front of the command post for the special purpose groups “Türkmen edermen”. Having launched an attack on a special vehicle at their disposal, as well as on Kirpi-class armored vehicles, the fighters open fire on special targets at a set distance.

Special purpose groups “Türkmen edermen” of the Ministries of National Security and Internal Affairs demonstrate maneuvers to rescue a ship taken hostage at sea.

At the appointed time, groups of special purpose from a helicopter at the height of 1500 meters, perform a parachute jump to a set point.

Then the President of Turkmenistan watched the parade on the occasion of the successful holding of joint military field exercises.

After the exercises, the he inspected various types of military equipment presented at the Naval Training Center.

Here are some photos from the drills:

///nCa, 25 October 2022 (photo source – screenshots from Turkmen TV)