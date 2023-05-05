Свыше 700 млн.долл.США государственных инвестиций было вложено в проекты Туркменских Авиалиний

More than 700 million US dollars of state investments were invested to implement the goals and projects of Turkmen Airlines. This was stated by the head of the Agency “Turkmenistan Airlines” Dovran Saburov during his speech on Thursday (May 4) at the Ashgabat International Forum on Transport and Transit Corridors.

He also spoke about the upcoming launch of regular international passenger flights to cities such as Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Milan (Italy), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi (Vietnam).

Saburov noted that, despite the instability around the world, in 2023 an overall increase in passenger traffic is expected by 168.7% compared to 2021, and by 136.3% compared to 2022. The projected growth in cargo transportation will be 155.4% compared to 2021, and 112.7% compared to last year.

This year, the air cargo fleet has been replenished with new Airbus aircraft of the A330-200 P2E type. They have already begun to operate Asia-Europe flights to such countries as South Korea, Vietnam, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Federation, to European countries – Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and it is planned to introduce new destinations – Milan (Italy ), Tokyo (Japan) and Hong Kong (China).

Thus, the volume of cargo transportation is doubled. In general, it is planned to increase the cargo turnover to 60,000 tons per year.

Saburov stressed that more than 3 billion US dollars have been invested to maintain the appropriate level of infrastructure at the international airports of Turkmenistan.

Air navigation services for aircraft of Turkmenistan are carried out in accordance with international flight safety standards. Over the past two years, an additional 7 new international routes have been launched, which allow airlines to reduce the cost of flights, as well as the load on other air routes.

A simplified procedure for issuing permits to aircraft of foreign airlines for overflights and technical landings on the territory of Turkmenistan was also introduced, which led to a significant increase in flights through the country.

According to Turkmen Airlines, for 2023, an overall increase in air traffic is expected to be 224.5% compared to 2021 and 142.6% compared to 2022.///nCa, May 5, 2023.