Concept of the debate of the UN General Assembly on the Zones of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia, initiated by Turkmenistan, was published as an official document of the 77th session

The concept of the debate of the UN General Assembly initiated by Turkmenistan on agenda item 61 “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia” was published in the six official languages of the Organization as a document of the 77th session of the General Assembly.

The debate is scheduled for 16 May 2023 at United Nations Headquarters, in accordance with General Assembly resolution 76/299 of 28 July 2022 on the Central Asian Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation.

The document notes that the concept of zones of peace could be considered to be an instrument of peacekeeping, complementary to the Charter of the United Nations. It proves that containment and management of regional conflicts and tensions could best be achieved by developing and strengthening regional mechanisms such as the zones of peace so as to use them as a means of preventive diplomacy, designed to enhance the security of regional countries.

In addition to resolution 76/299 on the zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia, the General Assembly resolutions on declaring the zone of peace and cooperation of the South Atlantic (41/11 of 27 October 1986) and the Indian Ocean as a zone of peace (2832 (XXVI) of 16 December 1971) were the significant steps in recognizing internationally and formulating the concept of zones of peace. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York, 4 May 2023