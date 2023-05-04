Public organization “Ekodurmush” with the support of UNDP in Turkmenistan held a youth training in the northern region

News Central Asia (nCa)

The public organization “Ekodurmush”, with the support of the United Nations Development Program, recently completed trainings for the youth of Dashoguz province in order to increase the productivity of their household farms, as well as psychological resistance to various stresses, the UNDP office in Turkmenistan reports on social networks.

The event was organized within the framework of Turkmenistan’s country component of the global project Strengthening Resilience Against Violent Extremism in Asia (STRIVE Asia) – a joint partnership between the EU and the UN, funded by the European Union, as well as within the framework of the project “Development of professional knowledge and personal skills of young people of Dashoguz Velayat on the management of environmentally friendly farms based on the global G.A.P, contributing to their decent employment.”

The main purpose of the trainings is to increase the level of theoretical knowledge and improve

practical skills of young people and representatives of the private sector, involvement in the development of horticulture, conservation of biological diversity in the northern region of the country, implementation of measures to adapt to climate change. ///nCa, 4 May 2023

 

 

