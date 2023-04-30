Turkmen LPG delivered to Pakistan via Afghanistan

Pakistan has received its first-ever shipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Turkmenistan, which was transported through the southern Afghan province of Kandahar. The shipment arrived at the Chaman border crossing on Friday, according to Pakistani officials, BNN Breaking reports.

The shipment was transported through Afghanistan as part of a pilot project that aims to establish a new trade route connecting Central Asia with Pakistan’s Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea.

The transportation of LPG is a part of a new initiative to improve regional connectivity and trade between Central and South Asia, and it is expected to enhance Pakistan’s energy security by diversifying its sources of LPG.

Moreover, the shipment of LPG from Turkmenistan to Pakistan via Kandahar brings economic benefits to the province, as it will generate revenue for local traders and transporters.

Kandahar is strategically located on the border with Pakistan and is home to several key transport routes, including the Kandahar-Herat Highway and the Kandahar-Quetta Road.

Earlier it was reported that the government of Pakistan has prepared comprehensive plans to import LPG over land from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan.

https://www.newscentralasia.net/2022/12/08/turkmen-lpg-can-be-delivered-to-pakistan-via-afghanistan/

Pakistan is facing acute gas shortages, with local reserves rapidly depleting and global Liquified Natural Gas supplies in high demand, especially during winter season. ///nCa, 30 April 2023 [photo credit – Pajhwok]