India hosts first meeting on Chabahar Port development with Central Asia

The first meeting of the India-Central Asia Joint Working Group on Chabahar is underway in Mumbai.

The two-day meet, which began on Wednesday, was one of the key outcomes of the Delhi Declaration of the first India Central Asia summit held in January last year. The participants of the meeting include India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Special invitees include Iran and the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), reported WION, an Indian multinational news channel.

One of the key issues being discussed at the meeting is the development of the Shahid Behesti Terminal (SBT) and the usage of the Chabahar port by the Central Asian countries.

The Chabahar port, which is strategically positioned in the southeast of Iran, has grown to become a key hub for regional commerce. In order to create the International Transport and Transit Corridor (Chabahar Agreement), India, Iran, and Afghanistan inked a trilateral agreement in May 2016. Jointly with Iran, India is involved in the construction of the Shahid Behesti Terminal’s initial phase at the Chabahar Port.

India has committed a total grant assistance of $85 million and a credit facility of $150 million for the development of the SBT.

The meeting of the India Central Asia Joint Working Group on Chabahar is expected to further bolster India’s connectivity priorities with Iran and the Central Asian nations. There are hopes that the expansion of the Chabahar port and the use of it by the participating nations will improve the region’s economic and trade potential. ///nCa, 13 April 2023