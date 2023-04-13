News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » India hosts first meeting on Chabahar Port development with Central Asia

India hosts first meeting on Chabahar Port development with Central Asia

By

The first meeting of the India-Central Asia Joint Working Group on Chabahar is underway in Mumbai.

The two-day meet, which began on Wednesday, was one of the key outcomes of the Delhi Declaration of the first India Central Asia summit held in January last year. The participants of the meeting include India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Special invitees include Iran and the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), reported WION, an Indian multinational news channel.

One of the key issues being discussed at the meeting is the development of the Shahid Behesti Terminal (SBT) and the usage of the Chabahar port by the Central Asian countries.

The Chabahar port, which is strategically positioned in the southeast of Iran, has grown to become a key hub for regional commerce. In order to create the International Transport and Transit Corridor (Chabahar Agreement), India, Iran, and Afghanistan inked a trilateral agreement in May 2016. Jointly with Iran, India is involved in the construction of the Shahid Behesti Terminal’s initial phase at the Chabahar Port.

India has committed a total grant assistance of $85 million and a credit facility of $150 million for the development of the SBT.

The meeting of the India Central Asia Joint Working Group on Chabahar is expected to further bolster India’s connectivity priorities with Iran and the Central Asian nations. There are hopes that the expansion of the Chabahar port and the use of it by the participating nations will improve the region’s economic and trade potential.  ///nCa, 13 April 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. India pledges to work towards unlocking trade potential with Central Asia through Iranian Chabahar Port
  2. India-Central Asia Joint Working Group on Afghanistan met in Delhi
  3. India-Central Asia Business Council inaugurated – Indian FM called on businesses to play greater role in economic rapprochement with Central Asia
  4. New Delhi hosted a ministerial meeting of “India-Central Asia” dialogue
  5. ESCAP will help to develop a feasibility study for the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-India corridor
  6. India and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities for Cooperation
  7. National Security Advisers – Secretaries of the Security Councils of India and Central Asian countries met in New Delhi
  8. First Summit India-Central Asia
  9. Georgia builds up port capacity and aims to be the main gateway of Central Asia to Europe
  10. Mature Logic and Omni-directional Corridor in Greater Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan