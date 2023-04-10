Kazakhstan will start producing CT Scanners and Ultrasound machines

Kazakhstan has decided to start producing locally the CT Scanners and Ultrasound machines. The information came during a meeting between the Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and director general of GE HealthCare in Russia and CIS Elena Legezina.

According to a report by Kazakhstan Today, GE HealthCare is studying in depth the project on localization of the production of ultrasound machines and CT scanners in Kazakhstan. Besides, it plans to open two academies in Astana and Almaty to train Kazakhstani health workers not only to use equipment but also to master new treatment approaches.

GE HealthCare, is a global medical technology company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with presence in many countries. It was spun-off from GE on January 4, 2023, with GE retaining 20%.

GE HealthCare invests more than USD one billion annually on R&D. /// nCa, 10 April 2023