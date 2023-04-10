News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Kazakhstan will start producing CT Scanners and Ultrasound machines

Kazakhstan will start producing CT Scanners and Ultrasound machines

By

Kazakhstan has decided to start producing locally the CT Scanners and Ultrasound machines. The information came during a meeting between the Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and director general of GE HealthCare in Russia and CIS Elena Legezina.

According to a report by Kazakhstan Today, GE HealthCare is studying in depth the project on localization of the production of ultrasound machines and CT scanners in Kazakhstan. Besides, it plans to open two academies in Astana and Almaty to train Kazakhstani health workers not only to use equipment but also to master new treatment approaches.

GE HealthCare, is a global medical technology company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with presence in many countries. It was spun-off from GE on January 4, 2023, with GE retaining 20%.

GE HealthCare invests more than USD one billion annually on R&D. /// nCa, 10 April 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Kazakhstan will start producing Jetour X70 crossover SUV
  2. Handover Ceremony of Medical Equipment to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan under the Grant Project “Enhancing the Healthcare System of Turkmenistan through the Provision of Medical Equipment”
  3. Turkmenistan-Japan – Handover ceremony under the Grant Project initiated by the Government of Japan “Enhancing the Healthcare System of Turkmenistan through the Provision of Medical Equipment”
  4. Kazakhstan ready to deal with economic challenges
  5. Government of Japan and UNOPS launch a project to enhance the healthcare system in Turkmenistan
  6. Covid 19: Kazakhstan announced national emergency
  7. Uzbekistan to start first-ever local production of breathing units
  8. Kazakhstan to buy Covid-19 vaccine from Russia and develops its own vaccination
  9. Central Asia sent rescue teams to Turkey
  10. Turkmenistan to take part in October summits in Kazakhstan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan