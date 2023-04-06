Rais of Tatarstan paid a working visit to Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is invited to the KazanForum

On Wednesday, 5 April 2023, Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a one-day working visit to Ashgabat, the press service of the head of Tatarstan reports.

The parties discussed issues of expanding cooperation. As it was noted at the meeting, the trade turnover in last year does not correspond to the potential that exists between the countries. A number of large Tatarstan companies in the field of mechanical engineering and oil refining are represented in Turkmenistan today.

“Cooperation with the Islamic world has always been one of the leading directions of Tatarstan’s foreign economic and international activities. The main platform for economic cooperation is the forum “Russia-the Islamic World: KazanForum”,” Rustam Minnikhanov noted and invited the delegation of Turkmenistan to attend this event.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that at present, the Turkmen-Tatarstan cooperation is developing very actively and covers all new areas of interaction. The development of trade and economic ties occupies a special place on the agenda of the multifaceted Turkmen-Tatarstan cooperation.

In this regard, it was stressed the need to increase export-import operations, as well as expand the range and assortment of mutually supplied goods and services. According to the head of Turkmenistan, it is necessary to support the development of direct contacts between business circles, the creation of joint ventures.

Speaking about cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed the interest of the Turkmen side in expanding ties in this area.

“Russia — the Islamic World: KazanForum” will be held on 18-19 May 2023. For the first time, the International Economic Forum of Russia and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in 2009, creating a leading international platform for discussing cooperation issues and implementing joint projects. The purpose of the Forum is to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the OIC countries.

Under the conditions of sanctions, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia continues to expand

Under the sanctions conditions, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia has not only not been suspended, but also continues to expand, which is the direct merit of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, said Rustam Minnikhanov at a meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

He thanked Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his personal support for the development of Tatarstan-Turkmen cooperation, which is aimed at enhancing relations between Russia and Turkmenistan.

The sides also discussed the partnership in such areas as oil exploration, gas transportation, energy and the supply of chemical products.

Taking into account the favorable geographical location of Turkmenistan, the possibilities of cross-border transportation were considered.

Noting that international transport and transit corridors and related infrastructure have been created in the country, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed the importance of using their potential and called on Tatarstan partners to expand further cooperation in this direction.

Trucks produced in Tatarstan are actively used in the construction and other sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan, he said.

At the second stage of the construction of the city of Arkadag, production capacities will be increased, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty said and stressed that the experience of Tatarstan can be used in these works.

The Rais of Tatarstan, in turn, noted that Tatarstan companies are ready to start implementing projects that have become part of the large-scale transformations initiated by Arkadag and successfully continued by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In addition, the importance of developing cultural ties, as well as education and tourism was noted during the conversation. Turkmenistan ranks first in the number of foreign students in Tatarstan, today there are 6218 Turkmen students.

Rustam Minnikhanov invited Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to take part in the International Economic Forum “Russia-the Islamic World: KazanForum”, which will be held in May.

After the meeting, they visited together a trade and industrial exhibition of goods and products manufactured in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 6 April 2023 [photo credit – official website of President of Tatarstan, screenshots from Turkmen TV]