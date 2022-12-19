Argentina amazed the football world with a magnificent World Cup-22 final

Tamir Shakirov

In the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in Qatar, Argentina scored a dazzling victory over the French national team in a penalty shootout with a score of 4:2.

It was a great match, which brought together the strongest national teams in the world competed for the Qatar 2022 Cup. The tournament turned out to be so hot that stoke even non-football fans.

The match lasted more than 2 hours. All this time, the world has been intensely watching the pace of the duel between the main striker of the Blues Kylian Mbappe and the captain of the La Albiceleste Lionel Messi.

“Victoria” became a New Year’s gift for fans of the national team of Argentina.

After the match, an award ceremony was held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Leo Messi won the golden ball, Kylian Mbappe – the golden boot, Emiliano Martinez – the golden glove, Enzo Fernandez – the silver ball.

French Les Bleus were awarded silver medals for 2nd place.

The Argentines proudly flaunted with gold medals on their chests and the FIFA 2022 Cup over their heads.

So, the results of Qatar 2022: Morocco took the fourth place in the ranking of winners, Croatia – 3rd place, France – 2nd place, Argentina – 1st place.///nCa, 19 December 2022 (photo credit Sports.ru)