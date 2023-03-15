The region of good neighborliness and cooperation

Aktam Khaitov, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

Thanks to the political will of the leaders of the Central Asian states, it was possible to form a truly new political paradigm of cooperation. Many long-standing problems have been solved, the process of economic integration has begun, contacts have been intensified, including at the level of public diplomacy.

All of this has made it possible for the region to become a single platform for trade, investment, transportation, and communication. Projects for industrial cooperation are being carried out in a number of economic areas, from the automobile sector to agriculture. Regional contacts are growing, and cultural and humanitarian linkages are strengthening. If earlier, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan served as excellent examples of this trend, today Kyrgyzstan is increasingly participating in these processes.

Uzbekistan attaches particular importance to the further development and strengthening of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, close cooperation with which is based on deep historical roots, commonality and closeness of national traditions, religion, language and culture. Currently, Uzbek-Kyrgyz cooperation has a solid legal framework consisting of more than 180 regulatory documents. These agreements cover trade, economy, science, tourism, transport, culture and other areas.

Thanks to the joint efforts and political will of the heads of State, high-level meetings and contacts served to strengthen comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation. We can say with full confidence that the development of friendly and mutually beneficial interstate relations is the practical realization of the desire and aspiration of the two peoples to live in peace and harmony. So, in 2022, about 2.5 million citizens of Uzbekistan visited the neighboring country, and the number of tourists from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan exceeded 1.3 million.

These numbers show that the two countries’ relations have advanced to a new level. Completion of the demarcation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in accordance with international norms and mutual interests, turning it into a border of friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation will contribute to the further development of trade, economic and cultural ties not only between the two countries, but also in the region as a whole.

Recently, Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, who conveyed Sadyr Zhaparov’s sincere greetings to the head of state. The issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level in January 2023 in Bishkek were considered.

Special attention is paid to further deepening of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, expansion of cooperation in the field of economy, trade, energy, transport and logistics, as well as activation of interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The fact that more than 15 documents were signed as a result of A. Zhaparov’s visit to Uzbekistan emphasizes how successful it was. These documents include an agreement on cooperation regarding the planning of large-scale assembly of commercial and automotive equipment as well as memoranda on the establishment of pharmaceutical production. These and other agreements will contribute to the speedy implementation of cooperation projects in the automotive industry, the creation of joint cotton-tech-style clusters, the production of electrical appliances, as well as the joint development of mineral deposits.

In this regard, we draw attention to remarks made by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov, who said that we have a great chance to surpass the two billion dollar mark in mutual trade turnover and that we should hasten the implementation of important joint projects, in particular the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1 and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

There are already 258 enterprises in Uzbekistan with Kyrgyz capital, 107 of which are joint ventures and 151 of which are foreign. There were only 49 of these businesses in 2016. A. Zhaparov’s visit will undoubtedly contribute to the further development of multilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. This will enable not only the continuation of good neighborly and friendly ties, but also meet the requirements of strategic partnership.///nCa, 15 March 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan)