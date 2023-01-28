Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan enter into Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – 25 documents signed during the visit of Uzbek president to Kyrgyzstan

nCa Report

Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Kyrgyzstan, 26-27 January 2023. He held talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in the narrow and expanded formats.

According to the Uzbek and Kyrgyz media, 25 documents were signed during the visit. Separately, a joint business forum was held on 25 January 2023.

Among the main outcomes of the visit, there is the declaration of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and the conclusion of the Treaty on Separate Sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz State Border.

In their interaction with the media, the presidents said that in the recent years the mutual trade turnover had increased sevenfold, reaching USD 1.3 billion. They vowed to raise it to USD 2 billion by taking several steps including the active import substitution and creation of shopping centres.

They lauded the fact that the contracts and agreements signed during the joint business forum held on 26 January 2023 exceeded USD 1.6 billion.

The countries agreed to launch joint and separate projects for the production of cars, building materials, textile products and yarn, electrical goods and electronic meters. The total value of such projects will be about USD 500 million.

Infrastructure projects in the energy and extractive industries, including the coal industry, are also on the cards with the participation of enterprises and investors from the two countries.

To facilitate the cooperation, the sides decided to expand the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development fund, and decided on the comprehensive program of strategic trade and economic partnership for 2023-2025. An Agreement on the development of priority areas of industry will also be adopted.

The presidents underlined that the success of commitments made during the visit will draw from the degree of implementation in the joint agricultural work, and cooperation in the transport and communications sector.

There was the commitment to intensify the efforts to build the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

The energy sector, in particular the issues of joint construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, were discussed in detail.

The sides stressed the need to further activation of the intra-regional ties and called for regular meetings of the Council of Heads of Border Services of the Region.

Documents signed

The following documents were signed on the conclusion of the summit talks on 27 January 2023:

Protocol on exchange of the notes of ratification of the agreement on certain sections of hte Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. Intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in prevention and liquidation of emergency situations. Protocol with amendments and additions into the intergovernmental agreement on mutual travel of citizens of October 3, 2006. Intergovernmental agreement of cooperation on organization of production of vehicles and commercial equipment in Kyrgyzstan. Protocol with amendments into the intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on creation of the council of governors of border regions of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan of September 6, 2017. Intergovernmental program of strategic commercial and economic partnership for 2023-2025. Agreement of cooperation in agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan. Protocol between the Customs Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Finances of Uzbekistan and the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan on order of interaction in exchange of bilateral trade customs statistics data. Protocol between the Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finances of Uzbekistan and the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan in prevention, detection and supression of doubtful financial transactions by foreign trade subjects. Agreement of cooperation in energy sector between the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. Agreement on development of cooperation in coal industry between the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. Memorandum of understanding on construction of Chatkal chain of hydropower plants between the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. Agreement of cooperation between the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan on development of priority areas of industry. Agreement of cooperation between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of Uzbekistan and State Intellectual Property and Innovations Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. Agreement of cooperation between the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sport of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sport and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. Agreement of cooperation between the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan. Joint action plan on wide celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Agreement of cooperation between administration of Jizzak region of Uzbekistan and Issyk-Kul region administration in commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Comprehensive program (roadmap) for expansion of cooperation between Andijan region of Uzbekistan and Osh region of Kyrgyzstan for 2023-2025. Comprehensive program (roadmap) for expansion of cooperation between Ferghana region administration of Uzbekistan and Batken region administration for 2023-2025. Roadmap for expansion of cooperation between Namangan region administration of Uzbekistan and Jalal-Abad region administration of Kyrgyzstan for 2023-2025. Roadmap for expansion of cooperation between Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan and Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan for 2023-2025. Memorandum of understanding between Uzeltechsanoat Association and Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. Memorandum of cooperation between Bahodir Logon Textile (Uzbekistan) and Naryn region administration of Kyrgyzstan.

Joint business forum

The joint Uzbek-Kyrgyz business forum was held on 25 January 2023. Over 50 agreements worth $1.6 billion were signed at the Uzbek-Kyrgyz business forum in Bishkek, Fergana reports.

Among the documents signed:

investment agreements for $300.3 million;

export contracts for $1,155.6 million;

import contracts for $223 million.

Also signed: