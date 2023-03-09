The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the UN Security Council Open Debate on the theme “Women, Peace and Security: Towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325”



On March 7, the UN Security Council held an Open Debate on the theme “Women, Peace and Security: Towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325”.

The debate, held at the initiative of the Republic of Mozambique (Chair of the UN Security Council in March 2023), was attended by more than 80 delegations of member countries, most of which take part in the regular session of the Commission on the Status of Women that taking place in New York on March 6-17.

The heads of delegations drew special attention to the need for further promotion of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, the insufficiency of joint efforts, in particular at the regional level, and the need to strengthen coordination in this area between the specialized structures of the UN and other issues.

The delegation of Turkmenistan also delivered a statement during the open debate. The Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva underlined the importance within the “Women, Peace and Security” agenda of the activities of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus (CAWLC) established in December 2020 with the support of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA). In particular, the participation of the Dialogue’s delegation in November 2022 in the special session of the UN Peacebuilding Commission and parallel events was noted.

In addition, attention was drawn to the existing potential of the above-mentioned Commission in promoting the participation of women in peacebuilding and peacekeeping activities, the need to involve women in the formation of the “New Agenda for Peace” initiated by the UN Secretary-General, as well as the further development of such informal associations on the UN platform as the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 7 March 2023