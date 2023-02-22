Main service providers of Internet in Turkmenistan lower tariff, increase speed

News Central Asia (nCa)

The main service providers of Internet in Turkmenistan – AshGTS and Turkmentelecom – have announced that they will lower the tariffs and increase the speed of connection.

There are four plans and they will be available from 1 March 2023:

  • Internet service with speed of 1 Mb/s – 150 manat;
  • Internet service with speed of 2 Mb/s – 180 manat;
  • Internet service with speed of 4 Mb/s – 230 manat;
  • Internet service with speed of 6 Mb/s – 280 manat.

There is no limit on the data usage.

The current subscribers can upgrade their plans if they like.

The current users with the minimum speed plan (150 Kb/s for AshGTS, and 512 Kbps for Turkmentelecom) will have their plan upgraded to 1 Mb/s automatically. They will keep paying their current tariff i.e. 150 manat per month but will have better speed of connection. /// nCa, 22 February 2023

 

