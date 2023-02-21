President of Turkmenistan starts official visit of Bahrain today (21 February 2023)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan will travel to Bahrain for an official visit today (21 February 2023).

According to BNA, the official news agency of Bahrain, the announcement of the visit was made by the Royal Court of Bahrain.

Summit talks are planned with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The sides are expected to sign several bilateral documents.

* * *

The then-President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited Bahrain in 2011.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa visited Turkmenistan in March 2019.

The world-famous equestrian group of Turkmenistan, Galkynysh, visited Bahrain in April 2019 to participate in the Mara’ee International Livestock Exhibition in Bahrain.

A joint Turkmenistan-Bahrain business forum was held in November 2019.

On 7 July 2020, consultations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdul Latif ibn Rashid Al Zayani through the video link.

On 22 July 2020, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B. Myatiev had consultations the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain for International Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa via vide link.

A telephone conversation was held between the then-President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on 25 July 2020.

In June 2022, a Turkmen delegation led by deputy minister of foreign affairs, B Matiev, visited Bahrain. The delegation included the chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, the deputy head of Turkmengaz State Concern, the deputy head of Turkmen Turkmenhimiya, a member of the Board of Directors of the Pipeline Company and the Head of the Middle East and Africa Department at the Turkmenistan Foreign Affairs Ministry. Meetings were held with the senior executives from the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co (GPIC), and Tatweer Petroleum, which form part of the Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding) Group. /// nCa, 21 February 2023