National leader of Turkmenistan visits UAE, 11-12 February 2023 – Joint declaration issued

nCa Report

The national leader of Turkmenistan and the chairman of the Peoples Council (Halk Maslahaty) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited UAE, 11-12 February 2023.

The national leader, also known by his title Arkadag, had meetings with the top leadership of the UAE and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral and global issues. A joint declaration was issued at the end of the visit.

High level meetings

The meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place at the Qasr Al Shati Palace on 11 February. ArkadagGB offered condolence on the sad demise of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi, the mother of the spouse of the president of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed and ArkadagGB discussed the prospects of furthering the strong ties binding the two countries, and ways of cementing cooperation for the common good of their two peoples.

According to the UAE news agency WAM, among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.

Also in attendance were the accompanying delegation of Berdimuhamedov, who included Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, and a number of top Turkmen officials.

A meeting was also held with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Mansour spoke about the many important development opportunities provided by the cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan , given the abundant economic potential of the two countries.

He noted the importance of Turkmenistan ’s location, its multiple resources, and the promising investment environment it offers, especially in oil , gas , petrochemicals and manufacturing industries.

He stressed the importance of the participation of the private sector in the UAE in developing these relations.

The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, the financial, banking and transportation services, in addition to expanding and consolidating across various investment, economic and development fields.

The Turkmen leader lauded the UAE ’s pivotal role in the investment and economic field, its infrastructure development and its great economic potential.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan , Rashid Meredov, and several senior Turkmen officials attended the meeting. From the UAE side, it was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology , Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and several UAE officials.

Visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ArkadagGB visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as part of his official visit to the UAE.

He was accompanied by Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, and Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and his accompanying delegation.

ArkadagGB and his accompanying delegation commenced the tour by visiting the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his fine qualities and wise approach that established the culture of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among various nations worldwide.

During the visit, Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied the Turkmen leader on a tour of the mosque’s halls and external corridors, and they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world’s nations. They also learned about the mosque’s history, collection, and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, he was presented with one of the Centre’s distinctive publications titled “Houses of God” about places of worship in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. ArkadagGB asked the chief mufti of Turkmenistan to place it at the grand mosque of the Arkadag city, the newly built administrative centre of the Ahal province.

The national leader of Turkmenistan presented a copy of the holy Quran and a prayer rug to the management of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

* * *

Morning walk, bicycle ride, conversation with DPM Meredov

On the last day of visit, Arkadag had a walk along the beach and went for bicycle ride together with the members of his delegation.

Later in the morning, ArkadagGB, over a cup of tea, talked with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and A.Begliev, noting that the best world practices and achievements in the field of natural and park and landscape design are applied in the UAE.

At the same time, the importance of studying the experience accumulated by the United Arab Emirates in the development of tourism was emphasized. The active use of innovative technologies and world experience in the development of the sanatorium-tourist industry in NTZ “Awaza” will ensure the effectiveness of ongoing activities in this area.

* * *

Delegation-level meetings, MoU, Agreement

The representatives of the delegation of Turkmenistan held meetings with the leaders of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, Masdar, ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Port companies.

As part of the meetings, on a number of key issues in the most important areas of cooperation, discussions were held on the possibilities of building up contacts in the field of investments, prospects for cooperation in the fuel and energy industry, the rational use of renewable energy sources, and increasing cooperation in the development of port infrastructure.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for successfully developing bilateral and multilateral interstate ties. Noting the rapid nature of the Turkmen-Emirati relations, as well as the commitment of both states to a peaceful foreign policy, the parties confirmed their readiness to expand contacts.

Representatives of the UAE expressed great interest in participating in projects implemented in our country, which are designed to ensure the innovative development of the national economy and the growth of the well-being of the entire Turkmen people.

Within the framework of the meetings, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector was signed between the State Concern “Turkmengaz” and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and an Agreement on the conditions and procedure for opening and maintaining a correspondent account between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and the First Bank of Abu -Dabi (First Abu Dhabi bank).

Cooperation in construction of grand mosque at Arkadag city

On 12 February, the Mufti of Turkmenistan and the chief specialist of the Altyn Economic Society visited the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the city of Abu Dhabi, which was visited by ArkadagGB the day before.

It should be recalled that the first stage of construction of a new modern administrative center of the Akhal velayat – the city of Arkadag, where the Main Mosque will be erected, continues in Turkmenistan. The initiator of the construction of both the city and the mosque was the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who makes great demands on the quality of building materials, design and work. Therefore, a detailed acquaintance with the Sheikh Zayed Mosque is of great importance in terms of exchanging experience and ideas with experts from the United Arab Emirates.

The mufti of Turkmenistan and the chief specialist of the Economic Society “Altyn” during the inspection of the mosque received answers to their questions related to architectural and technical features, landscaping, interior and exterior design, lighting, etc.

Representatives of the UAE expressed their readiness to provide assistance and advice in the construction of the Main Mosque of the Akhal velayat, as well as share their experience.

As a result of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the United Arab Emirates, a Joint Declaration was adopted.

The Turkmen leader returned to Ashgabat the same day.

* * *

Joint Declaration of Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates

Here is the unofficial, slightly paraphrased translation of the text of the joint declaration issued at the conclusion of the visit:

Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates adopted the Joint Declaration of Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates and, based on the desire to further strengthen and deepen comprehensive ties based on the community of friendly peoples of the two states, declared the following:

1. At the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the United Arab Emirates took place, during which meetings were held with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Minister for Presidential Administration Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

2. During the talks, which were held in an atmosphere of trust and friendship, an exchange of views took place on the entire range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in the energy field.

3. The parties agreed that the major oil and gas companies of the United Arab Emirates will take an active part in the development of the next stages of the supergiant Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan. In this context, the Parties welcomed the signing during the visit of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector between the State Concern “Turkmengaz” and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The parties stressed the need to implement the provisions of the Memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation between the State Corporation “Turkmengaz” and ADNOC in studying the prospects for potential energy projects in Turkmenistan, the joint development of hydrocarbon resources with subsequent marketing of products, as well as the development of gas transportation infrastructure.

4. The parties, noting the importance of developing cooperation in the energy sector, stressed the particular importance of the supply of Turkmen natural gas to world markets.

To this end, the Parties support joint activities and projects in the oil and gas sector, including investment activities.

At the same time, the Parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of renewable sources and support various initiatives and projects in this area.

5. The parties expressed their readiness to take the necessary measures to develop and strengthen scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of energy, in particular, in the supply and transportation of energy resources on a mutually beneficial basis.

6. The parties noted the importance of creating mutually beneficial economic, legal and technical conditions for the development of the energy potential of Turkmenistan and the diversification of energy supplies. In this context, the Parties stressed the importance of developing energy resources to ensure energy security in the regions of Central and South Asia, as well as the Near and Middle East.

7. Given the great potential of the two states in the transport and logistics field, the Parties noted the particular importance of developing cooperation in the field of transport.

8. In order to expand cooperation in the field of transport and use the transit potential of the two states, the Parties emphasized the importance of multimodal transportation carried out along the route between the Caspian and the Middle East regions.

9. The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the hospitality and warm welcome, and on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited him to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him.

Abu Dhabi, 12 February 2023. /// nCa, 13 February 2023 (photo credit – TDH)