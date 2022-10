President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay official visit to Turkmenistan on 20-21 October 2022. The foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov reported on the ongoing preparations for the visit at the recent government meeting. Together with the Uzbek side, a draft program of the visit has been prepared. A package of bilateral documents is…



