Turkmenistan-Bahrain Summit Talks – 9 documents signed – Joint Communique Issued – Bahrain confers highest award on President of Turkmenistan

nCa Report

The summit talks between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa took place in Manama, on 22 February 2023, the second day of the official visit of the Turkmen president.

Nine documents were signed on the conclusion of the summit talks and a joint communique was issued.

Bahrain conferred its highest award, the Order of Shaikh ‘Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa- First Class, on the president of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen president visited the Bahrain Economic Development Council and the national museum of Bahrain.

The leaders of Turkmenistan and Bahrain attended a horse show.

Here is the report on the visit, based on the material from BNA (Bahrain) and TDH (Turkmenistan):

Summit talks

The summit talks between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa took place at the Gudaibiya Palace.

The talks covered a wide range of issues including the cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, cultural and tourism fields. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

HM King Hamad and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov exchanged gifts on the occasion.

Remarks by the King of Bahrain

“In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful

Your Excellency, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Turkmenistan,

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of Allah be upon you,

Hello and welcome to the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of your first visit to it, in response to our invitation stemming from our great interest in the robust historical relations between our two countries, spanning more than a quarter of a century, in addition to our keenness to follow up on the results of our visit to your brotherly country, whose ancient history, bright present and hospitality of its people impressed us. During the visit, we inaugurated a new chapter of our cooperation and rapprochement, and we look forward with you today, to building on the joint plans we had agreed upon, taking into account all that enhances and develops our strategic interests.

It is a good and valuable opportunity to meet you here today, alongside your honorable delegation of senior officials, to start a renewed round of discussions to develop our partnerships in various areas of common interest, taking into account the capabilities available in our two countries, particularly in the investment and trade fields, in addition to the energy, food security, tourism and cultural exchange sector, which will contribute to raising the levels of economic growth in the two countries.

In this regard, we would like to thank the committee responsible for following up on the implementation of our bilateral agreements, which we had ordered to be formed in the Kingdom of Bahrain, to provide everything necessary to develop our brotherly relations based on mutual trust, understanding and respect.

Your Excellency President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, we attach great interest in your historic visit to our country, as we aspire to develop our partnership, coordinate our stances on regional issues, and address current global challenges to contribute to maintaining global security and stability, and by working together to propose peaceful solutions to strengthen friendly relations between nations and peoples. Our guide in that is the civilization of Islam, to which our two countries belong, and which are rooted in the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, and moderation that we truly value, and we always extend our hand for their sake, for the good and safety of humanity.

On this honorable occasion, we are pleased to confer on Your Excellency the Order of Shaikh ‘Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa- First Class, to express our great appreciation for your role and the influential contributions of your country in establishing international security and maintaining comprehensive stability in neighboring countries.

In conclusion, we would like to welcome you once again, dear guests, on the land of Bahrain, whose people share great appreciation and love with you, and wish you a happy here.

May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.”

Remarks by the President of Turkmenistan

“Your Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, my dear brother

I would like first to express my sincere gratitude to Your Majesty for the invitation to visit the Kingdom of Bahrain and for the generous hospitality and warm reception.

I convey to you the greetings of His Excellency, the national leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

I thank you for your constructive efforts to develop relations between the two brotherly countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1995, we have come a long way in forming an effective model of cooperation based on friendship, fraternity, equality and mutual respect.

The foundations for this fruitful dialogue were laid in 2019 during Your Majesty’s official visit to Turkmenistan, during which important agreements were reached.

We note the existence of fruitful cooperation in various multilateral forums, particularly in the United Nations Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and a number of other international organizations.

We highly appreciate the constructive position taken by Bahrain with regard to Turkmenistan’s neutrality and its international initiatives on crucial issues in the world.

The Kingdom of Bahrain has regularly supported the projects and resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly on energy and transportation issues proposed by Turkmenistan.

In turn, Turkmenistan has firmly supported the constructive proposals by Bahrain.

With regard to trade and economic relations, we want to emphasize the existence of wide potential for the establishment of joint ventures with Bahrain in Turkmenistan’s leading sectors of the economy, such as the fuel and energy complex, the refining industry, construction, freight transportation, and textile production.

As a first step, we invite our Bahraini partners to consider a proposal to hold business and investment forums and exhibitions next year.

We welcome the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian field, the establishment of close cooperation in various areas such as science and education, and the holding of culture days on a regular basis.

Your majesty,

Turkmenistan appreciates and cherishes the fraternal and friendly relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain, and we believe that this visit will be a strong impetus to explore more of the enormous potential for cooperation for the interests of our peoples and countries.

We invite you once again to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan, and we will welcome you warmly and you will be our honorable guest.

Your majesty,

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Your Majesty for awarding me the Order of Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa – First Class during my first official visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

I accept this Order as a clear symbol of respect for Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people committed to the comprehensive development of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Bahrain.

I reiterate my deep gratitude for awarding me the Order.

I wish you good health and the people of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain prosperity, peace and development.”

Documents signed

The following documents were signed after the summit talks:

An agreement on air services. It was signed by Bahrain’s Transportation and Telecommunications Minister, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, and Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammethan Chakyev.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of crafts and traditional industries related to heritage. It was signed by Bahrain’s Information Minister, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al-Noaimi, and the Turkmen Culture Minister, Atagely Shamuradov.

An MoU between the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies and the Institute of International Relations in Turkmenistan. It was signed by the Political Affairs Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov.

An MoU in maritime transport. It was signed by Bahrain’s Transportation and Telecommunications Minister, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, and the head of Türkmendeňizderýaýollary (Turkmen Maritime and River Transport) Agency, Annadurdy Kosayev.

An MoU of cooperation in the field of railways. It was signed by Bahrain’s Transportation and Telecommunications Minister, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, and Head of Turkmendemiryollary” Agency (Turkmen Railways), Azat Atamyradov.

An MoU on cooperation in the field general, technical and higher education. It was signed by Bahrain’s Education Minister, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, and his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbangul Atayeva.

An MoU on cooperation in the fields of standardization, certification, accreditation and metrology. It was signed by Bahrain’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, and Turkmen Minister of Finance and Economy, Serdar Joraev.

An Executive Program in the field of culture between the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and the Turkmen Culture Ministry (2023-2027). It was signed by Bahrain’s Information Minister, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al-Noaimi, and the Turkmen Culture Minister, Atagely Shamuradov.

Granting the Government of Turkmenistan the official partner status in the Bahrain Global Sea-to-Air Hub. It was signed by Bahrain’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro and Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammethan Chakyev.

Joint Communique issued

A joint communique was issued after the summit talks of the president of Turkmenistan and the king of Bahrain.

Here is the unofficial, slightly paraphrased translation of the communique:

As part of the strong traditional friendship between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain, the desire to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, official negotiations were held between the President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Al-Gudaibiya Palace in presence of delegations of the two states.

The parties discussed the course of close bilateral cooperation linking the two states, the directions of multifaceted partnership and close contacts between the two peoples, ways of their further development in the service of mutual interests. Both sides reaffirmed their common desire to develop cooperation between the two states in the field of economy, trade, investment and development, support the role of the private sector in economic cooperation, and use the existing economic and investment opportunities to develop joint cooperation that will benefit the two friendly states and their peoples.

The talks discussed the possibilities of expanding and deepening bilateral partnership in the political and diplomatic sphere, unifying positions on current regional and international challenges and problems, as well as further promoting coordination, cooperation and exchange of support in regional and international forums, which will serve mutual interests.

Both sides expressed their appreciation for the Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding signed between the two states to encourage bilateral cooperation in the fields of finance, air traffic, crafts and traditions, maritime navigation, railways, general, technical and higher education, metrology, culture and diplomatic preparation, which will promote the development of bilateral relations at a more comprehensive level.

Both sides welcomed the recognition of Turkmenistan as a partner in the Global Sea-Air Logistics Hub of the Kingdom of Bahrain in order to promote logistics services and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two states.

The parties discussed regional and international events of mutual interest, as well as the problems facing the countries of the Middle East and Central Asia and the countries of the world. They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and joint coordination to support all efforts and undertakings aimed at achieving political solutions that strengthen peace and stability for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the world. They also reaffirmed their firm commitment to promoting the values ​​of peace, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, global dialogue, respect for religions and beliefs, as well as the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the main of which are the principles of good neighborliness, non-interference in the internal affairs of States and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Both sides stressed the need to coordinate efforts within the framework of universal and regional organizations, of which Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain are members. At the same time, the importance of enhancing the role of the United Nations and its institutions in solving global issues, ensuring sustainable development, strengthening security and stability in the world, as well as increasing the efforts of the international community against acts of aggression that pose a threat to the international community was confirmed.

The heads of state noted the need to resolve conflicts by peaceful means in accordance with the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, on the basis of respect and observance of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states.

The parties noted the importance of the policy of neutrality pursued by Turkmenistan and stressed the relevance of the initiative of Turkmenistan to declare 2023 the International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace in accordance with Resolution 77/32 of the UN General Assembly of December 6, 2022, as part of the overall process of multilateral constructive and equal communication between states.

Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed the need to develop cooperation and joint coordination at the bilateral and multilateral levels in the fight against terrorism and its financing, transnational organized crime, as well as strengthening partnerships in the field of cybersecurity in order to maintain international security and stability.

Both sides expressed solidarity with the Republic of Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic in connection with the devastating earthquake that occurred in the two countries, causing casualties, injuries and great destruction, expressing condolences and sympathy to the governments and peoples of the two countries, as well as to the families of the victims, and called the international community to extend a helping hand to the two states to overcome the consequences of this catastrophe.

His Excellency President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the warm welcome and hospitality. The President of Turkmenistan invited His Majesty the King, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister to visit Turkmenistan in the very near future. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

Manama, 22 February 2023

Turkmen President visits Economic Development Board

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, visited the headquarters of the Economic Development Board (EDB) at Bahrain Bay, within the framework of an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. He was received upon arrival by the Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, ministers and senior officials.

The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the Turkmen President and his accompanying delegation, stressing solid ties binding the two countries in various economic fields and the need to further cement them in line with the goals of the comprehensive development march led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister asserted that the steady development of bilateral relations will open broader horizons for cooperation in various areas, including mainly the commercial, economic and investment ones.

The Turkmen President was briefed about the promising opportunities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the services provided by EDB to investors and the board’s efforts to diversify the economic basis and promote investment between the Kingdom of Bahrain and global markets. /// nCa, 23 February 2023 [Pictures credit TDH]