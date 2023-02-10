Admiral Kirby, US NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications ‘famously vague’ about any adjustments in American policy toward Central Asia

Rear Admiral John Kirby, the NSC’s Coordinator for Strategic Communications held a briefing, 0n 8 February 2023, for the journalists at the State Department about the Biden-Harris administration’s national security and foreign policy priorities. The correspondent from Kazinform, the news service of Kazakhstan asked a question about any possible adjustments in the policy of the USA toward Central Asia. His response can be called ‘famously vague.’ This is an allusion to his fascination with this phrase used by a journalist from the Baltics in a question earlier in the briefing about the NATO stance in the context of Ukraine. Before answering that question, Kirby said that ‘famously vague’ could be the title of his autobiography. This is the part of the transcript related to the conversation between Kirby and Augustinas and the phrase ‘famously vague.’:

QUESTION: Thank you. I’m Augustinas from Lithuania public broadcaster. I wanted to ask – could you preview for a bit what decisions can be realistically expected this year in NATO summit in Lithuania? For example, do you think that it’s realistic to expect for NATO to somehow more specifically define its future relationship with Ukraine, for example compared to 2008 summit in Bucharest which was famously vague, and for example — REAR ADMIRAL KIRBY: Famously vague? QUESTION: Yeah. It – there was a promise that Ukraine will be — REAR ADMIRAL KIRBY: Famously vague – that sounds like the title of my autobiography. I like that. (Laughter.) QUESTION: Yeah. REAR ADMIRAL KIRBY: I just – sorry, it just stuck in my head. I’m sorry, I completely blew up the question.

Quite clearly, Kirby remained fascinated with the phrase ‘famously vague’ for the remaining part of the briefing.

As can be seen from the transcript of the answer below, Kirby was ‘famously vague‘ about American policy adjustments toward Central Asia.