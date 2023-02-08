Security council secretaries of regional countries held consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow

The fifth multilateral meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils on Afghanistan took place in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Security Council says.

It was attended by high representatives in charge of security issues from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

“A number of additional practical measures were proposed at the meeting with the goal of increasing joint anti-terrorist actions, as well as suppressing terrorist financing channels, intensifying cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime, illicit trafficking in weapons and drugs, and preventing illegal migration,” the press release says.

The participants of the meeting also stressed the importance of the Taliban fulfilling their international obligations to counter terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, the formation of an ethno-politically balanced government and respect for human rights.

The importance of joining efforts in tackling complex security problems, continuing constructive dialogue and searching for effective solutions adequate to the challenges and threats emanating from the territory of Afghanistan was emphasized.

The parties agreed to continue the practice of holding multilateral consultations of the security council secretaries on the Afghan issue on an annual basis. ///nCa, 8 February 2023 (photo – Security Council of Russian Federation)