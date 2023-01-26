Kazakhstan Railway cargo turnover in 2022 was 252 billion ton-kilometers

The operational cargo turnover of Kazakhstan Railway was 252 billion ton-kilometers in 2022. This is 5.3% higher than the previous year.

Karel Novak, in an article for the publication Rail Market writes, “This is the highest indicator for the years of independence of Kazakhstan. Also, the historical maximum volume of traffic between Kazakhstan and China exceeded – 23 million tons (15% more than in 2021). Container transit increased by 6% year-on-year to 1,129 thousand TEU.”

Rail Market

In the article published on 20 January 2023, he says that because Kazakhstan Railway (KTZ) received the president’s instruction to transform KTZ into a transit and logistics company, they want to strengthen the competencies needed to enter foreign logistics markets. The implementation of projects such as the modernization of the Dostyk-Moiynty section, construction of the Darbaza-Maktaaral line, a bypass around Almaty and the Bakhty-Ayagoz border crossing is on the agenda to eliminate capacity constraints on infrastructure sections.

“KTZ also signed with ALSTOM Transport SA for the supply of 245 electric locomotives. Because the infrastructure reached the limit of its capacity, which affects the further growth of transportation (an average of 450-500 km of railway track is overhauled annually, as well as routine maintenance), work on the renewal of the rolling stock fleet and the development of infrastructure is carried out. E.g. construction of second tracks on the Dostyk – Moyinty rail section was started,” says the article.

Additionally, the salaries of employees were increased by 40% compared to 2021.